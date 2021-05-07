How much do you know about the executive branch of the U.S. government?

As President Joe Biden passes the 100-day mark as president, test your knowledge of the executive branch, or the branch of government headed by the president.
Mark Wilson/ Getty Images
The president appoints secretaries to lead executive departments that make up the Cabinet. The Senate must approve these appointments. How many executive departments make up the Cabinet?
25
15
35
10
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
The Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as a Cabinet secretary on March 15. Haaland becomes the first Native American Cabinet secretary ever! Which department is she leading?
Department of Commerce
Department of Education
Department of Labor
Department of the Interior
Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post
While Cabinet Secretaries lead their departments and advise the president, they also serve another important role. They are in the line of succession should something happen to the president. The vice president, speaker of the House of Representatives and the president pro tempore of the Senate are Numbers 1, 2 and 3 in the line of succession. Which Cabinet secretary is fourth?
Secretary of State
Secretary of Defense
Secretary of Energy
Secretary of Homeland Security
Sarah Silbiger/ for The Washington Post
President Biden must hire more than 1,200 political appointees requiring Senate confirmation. How many were successfully confirmed by May 7?
31
29
67
45
Oliver Contreras/ for The Washington Post
Which person in the White House oversees communications and speaks to the public on behalf of the president? This position is appointed by the president and does not require Senate confirmation.
Chief of staff
White House press secretary
Office of Management and Budget director
Director of national intelligence
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
Who is the current White House press secretary?
Jen Psaki
Neera Tanden
Symone Sanders
Kate Bedingfield
Amanda Voisard/ The Washington Post
There are many more employees of the federal government that are not political appointees -- meaning they usually stay when administrations change. About how many people are employed by the federal government?
5 million
500,000
2 million
25,000
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
Who is the current secretary of the treasury who is also the first woman to have this position?
Gina Raimondo
Marica Fudge
Katherine Tai
Janet Yellen
Mandel Ngan/ The Associated Press
What does the attorney general do?
Leads the Department of Justice and is the principal law enforcement officer of the country
Works as a lawyer for the military
Works as the main lawyer for the president
Works as the main lawyer for the Cabinet secretaries
Susan Walsh/ The Associated Press
Although not officially apart of the administration, many presidents have pet dogs. Which recent president did not have a first dog?
President Barack Obama
President Donald Trump
President Bill Clinton
President George W. Bush