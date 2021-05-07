The Washington Post

How much do you know about the executive branch of the U.S. government?

As President Joe Biden passes the 100-day mark as president, test your knowledge of the executive branch, or the branch of government headed by the president.


KidsPost May 07, 2021
1

Mark Wilson/ Getty Images

The president appoints secretaries to lead executive departments that make up the Cabinet. The Senate must approve these appointments. How many executive departments make up the Cabinet?

25

15

35

10

2

Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post

The Senate confirmed Deb Haaland as a Cabinet secretary on March 15. Haaland becomes the first Native American Cabinet secretary ever! Which department is she leading?

Department of Commerce

Department of Education

Department of Labor

Department of the Interior

3

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

While Cabinet Secretaries lead their departments and advise the president, they also serve another important role. They are in the line of succession should something happen to the president. The vice president, speaker of the House of Representatives and the president pro tempore of the Senate are Numbers 1, 2 and 3 in the line of succession. Which Cabinet secretary is fourth?

Secretary of State

Secretary of Defense

Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Homeland Security

4

Sarah Silbiger/ for The Washington Post

President Biden must hire more than 1,200 political appointees requiring Senate confirmation. How many were successfully confirmed by May 7?

31

29

67﻿

45

5

Oliver Contreras/ for The Washington Post

Which person in the White House oversees communications and speaks to the public on behalf of the president? This position is appointed by the president and does not require Senate confirmation.

Chief of staff

White House press secretary

Office of Management and Budget director

Director of national i﻿ntelligence

6

Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post

Who is the current White House press secretary?

Jen Psaki

Neera Tanden

Symone Sanders

Kate Bedingfield

7

Amanda Voisard/ The Washington Post

There are many more employees of the federal government that are not political appointees -- meaning they usually stay when administrations change. About how many people are employed by the federal government?

5 million

500,000

2 million

25,000

8

Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post

Who is the current secretary of the treasury who is also the first woman to have this position?

Gina Raimondo

Marica Fudge

Katherine Tai

Janet Yellen

9

Mandel Ngan/ The Associated Press

What does the attorney general do?

Leads the Department of Justice and is the principal law enforcement officer of the country

Works as a lawyer for the military

Works as the main lawyer for the president

Works as the main lawyer for the Cabinet secretaries

10

Susan Walsh/ The Associated Press

Although not officially apart of the administration, many presidents have pet dogs. Which recent president did not have a first dog?

President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump

President Bill Clinton

President George W. Bush

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others