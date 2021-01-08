The Washington Post

How much do you know about the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.?

The iconic civil rights leader was known for his public speaking and ability to inspire people, but how much do you know about the man himself?

KidsPost January 08, 2021
1

Toby Massey/AP

Martin became King's name only when he turned 5 years old. What was his birth name?

Marcus

Michael

Donald

David

2

File photo/AP

King's birthday, January 15, is one of only two birthdays of famous Americans observed as a federal holiday -- whose is the other?

Benjamin Franklin's

Thomas Jefferson's

Christopher Columbus's

George Washington's

3

File photo/AP

What was one of King's first job?

Janitor

Newspaper boy

Soda shop clerk

Secretary

4

Andrew Young/AP

At what age did King enter college?

13

15

18

20

5

AP

How many honorary degrees does King have?

4

22

30

18

6

File photo/AP

In 1964, at the age of 35, King became the youngest winner of what major award?

Peabody Award

Pulitzer Prize

Nobel Peace Prize

Presidential Medal of Freedom

7

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

Which of these famous quotes by Martin Luther King Jr. inspired the design of the memorial created in his honor in Washington?

“With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”

"Free at last, free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last."

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

"Let freedom ring."

8

Charles Kelly/AP

True or false: King has a Grammy award?

True

False

9

Michael S. Williamson/ The Washington Post

After being jailed for violating an anti-protest injunction, King wrote a famous letter that was smuggled out of his cell and published. From which jail did King write this letter?

Birmingham, Alabama

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachuestts

Houston, Texas

10

Warren K. Leffler/ Library of Congress

King heavily lobbied for and championed what became the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Which president signed it into law?

Ronald Reagan

John F. Kennedy

Jimmy Carter

Lyndon B. Johnson

11

Kevin D. Liles/ for The Washington Post

True or false: Reverend Raphael Warnock, a U.S. senator-elect from Georgia, is the pastor of a church where King was formerly a pastor.

True

False

