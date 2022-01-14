The Washington Post

How much do you know about the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior?

The iconic civil rights leader was known for his public speaking and ability to inspire people, but how much do you know about the man himself?

KidsPost January 14, 2022
1

File photo/AP

King's birthday, January 15, is one of only two birthdays of famous Americans observed as a federal holiday -- whose is the other?

Benjamin Franklin's

Thomas Jefferson's

Christopher Columbus's

George Washington's

2

File photo/AP

What was one of King's first job?

Janitor

Newspaper boy

Soda shop clerk

Secretary

3

File photo/AP

In 1964, at the age of 35, King became the youngest winner of what major award?

Peabody Award

Pulitzer Prize

Nobel Peace Prize

Presidential Medal of Freedom

4

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

Which of these famous quotes by Martin Luther King Junior inspired the design of the memorial created in his honor in Washington?

“With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”

"Free at last, free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last."

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

"Let freedom ring."

5

Charles Kelly/AP

True or false: King has a Grammy Award?

True

False

6

Michael S. Williamson/ The Washington Post

After being jailed for violating an anti-protest injunction, King wrote a famous letter that was smuggled out of his cell and published. From which jail did King write this letter?

Birmingham, Alabama

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Houston, Texas

7

Warren K. Leffler/ Library of Congress

King heavily lobbied for and championed what became the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Which president signed it into law?

Ronald Reagan

John F. Kennedy

Jimmy Carter

Lyndon B. Johnson

8

Larry Stoddard/ Associated Press

At what age did King enter college?

15

22

18

22

9

The Washington Post

Throughout his life, how many times was King arrested?

Never

13

5

29

10

Jack Thornell/ Associated Press

King along with other civil rights activists founded which group whose mission was to achieve full equality for Black Americans through nonviolent protest?

Congress of Racial Equality

Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

