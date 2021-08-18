How much do you know about the solar system?

Test your knowledge of the planets and other things in the solar system!
Solar and Heliospheric Observatory/NASA/ESA via AP
This planet is the smallest planet in the solar system and continues to shrink according to photographs taken by the NASA spacecraft, Messenger.
Mars
Mercury
Earth
Jupiter
NASA, ESA and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP
This planet has a storm that has been going on for hundreds of years. The storm is bigger than Earth and is referred to as the Great Red Spot.
Jupiter
Neptune
Uranus
Saturn
NASA/ JPL-Caltech via AP
Which planet is known as Earth's twin because of its similarities in size and density? It is also the closest to Earth.
Mercury
Mars
Venus
Uranus
NASA/ JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ Arizona State University via AP
All the planets (except Earth) are named for Greek or Roman gods. Which one is named for the Roman god of war?
Jupiter
Mercury
Mars
Neptune
NASA via AP
This planet has a day of the week named after it.
Jupiter
Uranus
Mercury
Saturn
NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory via AP
How long ago do scientists believe the solar system was formed?
1 billion years ago
4.6 billion years ago
156 million years ago
17 million years ago
NASA/ JPL via AP
Other than Earth, which is the only planet where evidence of water has been found?
Venus
Mercury
Jupiter
Mars
Planets within the solar system are usually divided into two groups, what are those groups named?
Wet planets and dry planets
Stormy planets and windy planets
Smooth planets and rocky planets
Terrestrial planets and giant planets
NASA/ JPL via AP
The largest known asteroid in the solar system in Vesta. How large is Vesta in diameter?
518 feet
329 miles
23 miles
6 miles
NASA via AP
Pluto was named a dwarf planet in 2006. How many dwarf planets exist in the solar system?
Five
Four
Three
Two