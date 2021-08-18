The Washington Post

How much do you know about the solar system?

Test your knowledge of the planets and other things in the solar system!

KidsPost August 18, 2021
1

Solar and Heliospheric Observatory/NASA/ESA via AP

This planet is the smallest planet in the solar system and continues to shrink according to photographs taken by the NASA spacecraft, Messenger.

Mars

Mercury

Earth

Jupiter

2

NASA, ESA and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP

This planet has a storm that has been going on for hundreds of years. The storm is bigger than Earth and is referred to as the Great Red Spot.

Jupiter

Neptune

Uranus

Saturn

3

NASA/ JPL-Caltech via AP

Which planet is known as Earth's twin because of its similarities in size and density? It is also the closest to Earth.

Mercury

Mars

Venus

Uranus

4

NASA/ JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ Arizona State University via AP

All the planets (except Earth) are named for Greek or Roman gods. Which one is named for the Roman god of war?

Jupiter

Mercury

Mars

Neptune

5

NASA via AP

This planet has a day of the week named after it.

Jupiter

Uranus

Mercury

Saturn

6

NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory via AP

How long ago do scientists believe the solar system was formed?

1 billion years ago

4.6 billion years ago

156 million years ago

17 million years ago

7

NASA/ JPL via AP

Other than Earth, which is the only planet where evidence of water has been found?

Venus

Mercury

Jupiter

Mars

8

Planets within the solar system are usually divided into two groups, what are those groups named?

Wet planets and dry planets

Stormy planets and windy planets

Smooth planets and rocky planets

Terrestrial planets and giant planets﻿

9

NASA/ JPL via AP

The largest known asteroid in the solar system in Vesta. How large is Vesta in diameter?

518 feet

329 miles

23 miles

6 miles

10

NASA via AP

Pluto was named a dwarf planet in 2006. How many dwarf planets exist in the solar system?

Five

Four

Three

Two

