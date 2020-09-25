The Washington Post

How much do you know about the Supreme Court?

The first Monday of October marks the beginning of the Supreme Court’s session, test your knowledge on the highest court in the country. 

KidsPost September 25, 2020
1

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

What is the process through which justices are put on the Supreme Court?

An election

The House of Representatives votes them in

Presidential appointment and a Senate confirmation

Other federal judges vote them in

2

Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post

How long does a justice's term last?

4 years

Their lifetime

20 years

10 years

3

Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post

True or false: The constitution does not specify the number of justices the Supreme Court should have and leaves it to Congress to decide.

True

False

4

Melina Mara/ The Washington Post

There have been 114 Supreme Court justices in history, how many have been women?

62

30

15

4

5

J. Scott Applewhite/ AP

Who was the first woman to be appointed and confirmed as a Supreme Court justice?

Sandra Day O'Connor

Sonia Sotomayor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Elena Kagan

6

What did the decision in the case Miranda v. Arizona establish?

Ruled that racial segregation was unconstitutional

Established a defendant's right to an attorney regardless of whether they can afford on

Established that an arrested person must be read their rights

Established that school prayer in public schools violates the First Amendment

7

AP

What did the case U.S. v. Nixon establish?

The president is not subject to the law

The president can pardon whomever they want

The president is not above the law

That the president cannot pardon whomever they want

8

William J. Smith/ AP

Who successfully argued the case of Brown v. Board of Education-- which ruled that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional-- and then later became a justice of the Supreme Court?

Fred Gray

Julius L. Chambers

Pauli Murray

Thurgood Marshall

9

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

Who was the first president to also serve as the Supreme Court's chief justice?

Lyndon B. Johnson

William H. Taft

George Washington

Andrew Jackson

10

Jabin Bostford/ The Washington Post

How can a justice be removed for the court?

Impeachment by Congress and conviction through Senate trial

It's not possible to remove them

The other justices vote a justice out

The president fires them

