How much do you know about the Supreme Court?

The first Monday of October marks the beginning of the Supreme Court’s session, test your knowledge on the highest court in the country.
What is the process through which justices are put on the Supreme Court?
An election
The House of Representatives votes them in
Presidential appointment and a Senate confirmation
Other federal judges vote them in
How long does a justice's term last?
4 years
Their lifetime
20 years
10 years
True or false: The constitution does not specify the number of justices the Supreme Court should have and leaves it to Congress to decide.
True
False
There have been 114 Supreme Court justices in history, how many have been women?
62
30
15
4
Who was the first woman to be appointed and confirmed as a Supreme Court justice?
Sandra Day O'Connor
Sonia Sotomayor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Elena Kagan
What did the decision in the case Miranda v. Arizona establish?
Ruled that racial segregation was unconstitutional
Established a defendant's right to an attorney regardless of whether they can afford on
Established that an arrested person must be read their rights
Established that school prayer in public schools violates the First Amendment
What did the case U.S. v. Nixon establish?
The president is not subject to the law
The president can pardon whomever they want
The president is not above the law
That the president cannot pardon whomever they want
Who successfully argued the case of Brown v. Board of Education-- which ruled that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional-- and then later became a justice of the Supreme Court?
Fred Gray
Julius L. Chambers
Pauli Murray
Thurgood Marshall
Who was the first president to also serve as the Supreme Court's chief justice?
Lyndon B. Johnson
William H. Taft
George Washington
Andrew Jackson
How can a justice be removed for the court?
Impeachment by Congress and conviction through Senate trial
It's not possible to remove them
The other justices vote a justice out
The president fires them