How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides equal protection of the law to all citizens, was formally approved this month in 1868. Test your knowledge of the rest of the Constitution here: 

KidsPost July 19, 2020
1

Which state was the first to ratify the Constitution?

Delaware﻿

Virginia

Massachusetts

New Hampshire 

2

What are the three branches of government created by the Constitution?

The House, Senate and Supreme Court

The legislative, executive, and judiciary

The federal, state and local branches

The legislative, state and local 

3

How many constitutional amendments make up the Bill of Rights? 

5

10

25

56

4

Where was the Constitution written?

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts 

Albany, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

5

Where is the original Constitution now? 

The White House

The U.S. Capitol Building

The National Archives Museum

The National Portrait Gallery 

6

How many changes have been made to the Constitution since it was ratified?

10

27 

50 times. 

Never 

7

True or False: James Madison is known as the father of the U.S. Constitution.

True﻿

False

