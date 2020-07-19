How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides equal protection of the law to all citizens, was formally approved this month in 1868. Test your knowledge of the rest of the Constitution here:
Which state was the first to ratify the Constitution?
Delaware
Virginia
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
What are the three branches of government created by the Constitution?
The House, Senate and Supreme Court
The legislative, executive, and judiciary
The federal, state and local branches
The legislative, state and local
How many constitutional amendments make up the Bill of Rights?
5
10
25
56
Where was the Constitution written?
Baltimore, Maryland
Boston, Massachusetts
Albany, New York
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Where is the original Constitution now?
The White House
The U.S. Capitol Building
The National Archives Museum
The National Portrait Gallery
How many changes have been made to the Constitution since it was ratified?
10
27
50 times.
Never
True or False: James Madison is known as the father of the U.S. Constitution.
True
False