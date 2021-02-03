How much do you know about these Black artists?

Happy Black History Month! Test your knowledge on Black artists here.
Goran Kosanovic/ For The Washington Post
Which artist began as a graffiti artist and became one of the most famous American artists of his time?
Jacob Lawrence
Augusta Savage
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Faith Ringgold
Richard Drew/ Associated Press
True or false: In 2019, an untitled painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold for $110.5 million, making it the most expensive piece of artwork by an American artist.
True
False
Matt McClain/ The Washington Post
Who is most known for his painting series "The Migration of the Negro," which depicted the great migration of Black Americans from the South to Northern cities during the first half of the 20th century?
Jacob Lawrence
Gordon Parks
Elizabeth Catlett
Romare Bearden
Calla Kessler/ The Washington Post
In 2014, this artist created a 75-by-35-foot sculpture made of white sugar depicting a Black woman in the shape of a sphynx cat.
Amy Sherald
Kehinde Wiley
Edmonia Lewis
Kara Walker
Marvin Joseph/ The Washington Post
This artist was a founding member of Spiral, an association started in 1963 of Black artists who wanted to use their talents to contribute to the Civil Rights movement.
Romare Bearden
Mark Bradford
Clementine Hunter
Julie Mehretu
Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post
Who painted former President Barack Obama's official painting?
Amy Sherald
Charles White
Barkley L. Hendricks
Kehinde Wiley
Matt McClain/ The Washington Post
This artist, who painted former first lady Michelle Obama's official portrait, paints with a signature grayscale coloring- using shades of gray when painting her Black subjects' skin.
Carrie Mae Weems
Amy Sherald
Alma Thomas
Clementine Hunter
Ellsworth Davis/ The Washington Post
This artist, who is known for her long study of color, is the first Black woman artist whose work is part of the White House collection.
Julie Mehretu
Alma Thomas
Faith Ringgold
Elizabeth Catlett
Brett T. Roseman/ for The Washington Post
Which artist sold a painting for $21.1 million in 2018, which, at the time, was reported to be the most expensive painting sold by a living Black artist?
Kerry James Marshall
Mark Bradford
Emma Amos
Gwendolyn Knight
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
The Harlem Renaissance, a period known as the golden age of Black art and culture, occurred during which time period?
1950s to mid-1960s
1918 to mid-1930s
1970 to 1982
1890 to 1915