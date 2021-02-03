The Washington Post

How much do you know about these Black artists?

Happy Black History Month! Test your knowledge on Black artists here. 

KidsPost February 03, 2021
1

Goran Kosanovic/ For The Washington Post

Which artist began as a graffiti artist and became one of the most famous American artists of his time?

Jacob Lawrence

Augusta Savage

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Faith Ringgold

2

Richard Drew/ Associated Press

True or false: In 2019, an untitled painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold for $110.5 million, making it the most expensive piece of artwork by an American artist.

True

False

3

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

Who is most known for his painting series "The Migration of the Negro," which depicted the great migration of Black Americans from the South to Northern cities during the first half of the 20th century?

Jacob Lawrence

Gordon Parks

Elizabeth Catlett

Romare Bearden

4

Calla Kessler/ The Washington Post

In 2014, this artist created a 75-by-35-foot sculpture made of white sugar depicting a Black woman in the shape of a sphynx cat.

Amy Sherald

Kehinde Wiley

Edmonia Lewis

Kara Walker

5

Marvin Joseph/ The Washington Post

This artist was a founding member of Spiral, an association started in 1963 of Black artists who wanted to use their talents to contribute to the Civil Rights movement.

Romare Bearden

Mark Bradford

Clementine Hunter

Julie Mehretu

6

Carolyn Van Houten/ The Washington Post

Who painted former President Barack Obama's official painting?

Amy Sherald

Charles White

Barkley L. Hendricks

Kehinde Wiley

7

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

This artist, who painted former first lady Michelle Obama's official portrait, paints with a signature grayscale coloring- using shades of gray when painting her Black subjects' skin.

Carrie Mae Weems

Amy Sherald

Alma Thomas

Clementine Hunter

8

Ellsworth Davis/ The Washington Post

This artist, who is known for her long study of color, is the first Black woman artist whose work is part of the White House collection.

Julie Mehretu

Alma Thomas

Faith Ringgold

Elizabeth Catlett

9

Brett T. Roseman/ for The Washington Post

Which artist sold a painting for $21.1 million in 2018, which, at the time, was reported to be the most expensive painting sold by a living Black artist?

Kerry James Marshall

Mark Bradford

Emma Amos

Gwendolyn Knight

10

Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post

The Harlem Renaissance, a period known as the golden age of Black art and culture, occurred during which time period?

1950s to mid-1960s

1918 to mid-1930s

1970 to 1982

1890 to 1915

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others
Most Read