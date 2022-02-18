The Washington Post

How much do you know about U.S. presidents?

Observe Presidents' Day by testing your knowledge on American presidents.

KidsPost February 18, 2022
1

iStock

Who was the only president who studied to become a medical doctor?

William Henry Harrison

James Monroe﻿

Herbert Hoover

William McKinley

2

Associated Press

This president graduated from high school at age 15.

Richard Nixon

Lyndon B. Johnson

Calvin Coolidge﻿

Barack Obama

3

Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post

How many presidents are known to have owned enslaved people?

3

6

9

12

4

Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post

His name appears twice on the roll call of presidents because his two terms were not back-to-back.

Thomas Jefferson

Ulysses S. Grant

Grover Cleveland

Martin Van Buren

5

Associated Press

Abraham Lincoln was born in a humble log cabin. Who was the first president born in a hospital? (hint: He's a peanut farmer.)

John F. Kennedy

Jimmy Carter

Gerald Ford

Dwight D. Eisenhower

6

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

Who was the youngest person to become president?

John F. Kennedy

Barack Obama

Theodore Roosevelt

Bill Clinton

7

iStock

Among presidents, which first name is the most common?

James

George

William

John

8

Associated Press

Which president was a successful actor before becoming president?

George H.W. Bush

Harry S. Truman﻿

Joe Biden

Ronald Reagan

9

Associated Press

Which president was the first to live in the White House?

Andrew Jackson

John Adams

James Monroe

George Washington

10

C.M. Bell Studio Collection/ Library of Congress

This president was known for his fancy attire and rich lifestyle that led to the nickname: The Dude President.

John Tyler

James A. Garfield

Millard Fillmore

Chester Arthur

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others