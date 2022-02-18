How much do you know about U.S. presidents?

Observe Presidents' Day by testing your knowledge on American presidents.
iStock
Who was the only president who studied to become a medical doctor?
William Henry Harrison
James Monroe
Herbert Hoover
William McKinley
Associated Press
This president graduated from high school at age 15.
Richard Nixon
Lyndon B. Johnson
Calvin Coolidge
Barack Obama
Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post
How many presidents are known to have owned enslaved people?
3
6
9
12
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
His name appears twice on the roll call of presidents because his two terms were not back-to-back.
Thomas Jefferson
Ulysses S. Grant
Grover Cleveland
Martin Van Buren
Associated Press
Abraham Lincoln was born in a humble log cabin. Who was the first president born in a hospital? (hint: He's a peanut farmer.)
John F. Kennedy
Jimmy Carter
Gerald Ford
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Matt McClain/ The Washington Post
Who was the youngest person to become president?
John F. Kennedy
Barack Obama
Theodore Roosevelt
Bill Clinton
iStock
Among presidents, which first name is the most common?
James
George
William
John
Associated Press
Which president was a successful actor before becoming president?
George H.W. Bush
Harry S. Truman
Joe Biden
Ronald Reagan
Associated Press
Which president was the first to live in the White House?
Andrew Jackson
John Adams
James Monroe
George Washington
C.M. Bell Studio Collection/ Library of Congress
This president was known for his fancy attire and rich lifestyle that led to the nickname: The Dude President.
John Tyler
James A. Garfield
Millard Fillmore
Chester Arthur