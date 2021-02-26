The Washington Post

How much do you know about U.S. state capitals?

Test your knowledge on state capitals across the U.S. here!

KidsPost February 26, 2021
1

Joseph Prezioso/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

This state capital is home to the United States' first public high school, public park and subway.

Augusta, Maine

Concord, New Hampshire

Boston, Massachusetts

Albany, New York

2

Nati Harnik/ The Associated Press

The capital city of this state is named after a United States president.

Nebraska

California

Virginia

South Dakota

3

Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau

This state capital is the only city in the world to still use moonlight towers, tall and large street lighting structures.

Helena

Carson City

Raleigh

Austin

4

Maranie R. Staab/ for The Washington Post

What is the capital of Oregon? Hint: It bears the same name as a New England city known for its history with witches.

Salem

Portland

Eugene

Bend

5

Salwan Georges/ The Washington Post

The Mississippi River flows through which state capital?

Columbus, Ohio

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Lansing, Michigan

Nashville, Tennessee

6

Which state capital is known as the "City in a Forest" because foliage from trees covers more than half the city?

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Atlanta, Georgia

Madison, Wisconsin

7

Lius Sanchez Saturno/ The Associated Press

What is the capital of New Mexico, which, in Spanish, means "holy faith"?

Santa Fe

San Jose

Los Alamos

Rio Rancho

8

Stephen Speranza/ for The Washington Post

Which state capital is known as the "Mile High City" because of its elevation of one mile above sea level?

Olympia, Washington

Sacramento, California

Trenton, New Jersey

Denver, Colorado

9

Chet Strange/ for The Washington Post

Cheyenne, also the name of a Native American tribe that inhabited the area, is the capital of which state?

Washington

Wyoming

Nevada

Montana

10

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

During the summer solstice, of first day of summer, the sun sets after 10 p.m. in which state capital?

Juneau

Bismarck

Des Moines

Honolulu

Your score: 0 / 10

