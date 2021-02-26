How much do you know about U.S. state capitals?

Test your knowledge on state capitals across the U.S. here!
Joseph Prezioso/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
This state capital is home to the United States' first public high school, public park and subway.
Augusta, Maine
Concord, New Hampshire
Boston, Massachusetts
Albany, New York
Nati Harnik/ The Associated Press
The capital city of this state is named after a United States president.
Nebraska
California
Virginia
South Dakota
Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau
This state capital is the only city in the world to still use moonlight towers, tall and large street lighting structures.
Helena
Carson City
Raleigh
Austin
Maranie R. Staab/ for The Washington Post
What is the capital of Oregon? Hint: It bears the same name as a New England city known for its history with witches.
Salem
Portland
Eugene
Bend
Salwan Georges/ The Washington Post
The Mississippi River flows through which state capital?
Columbus, Ohio
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Lansing, Michigan
Nashville, Tennessee
Which state capital is known as the "City in a Forest" because foliage from trees covers more than half the city?
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Providence, Rhode Island
Atlanta, Georgia
Madison, Wisconsin
Lius Sanchez Saturno/ The Associated Press
What is the capital of New Mexico, which, in Spanish, means "holy faith"?
Santa Fe
San Jose
Los Alamos
Rio Rancho
Stephen Speranza/ for The Washington Post
Which state capital is known as the "Mile High City" because of its elevation of one mile above sea level?
Olympia, Washington
Sacramento, California
Trenton, New Jersey
Denver, Colorado
Chet Strange/ for The Washington Post
Cheyenne, also the name of a Native American tribe that inhabited the area, is the capital of which state?
Washington
Wyoming
Nevada
Montana
Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post
During the summer solstice, of first day of summer, the sun sets after 10 p.m. in which state capital?
Juneau
Bismarck
Des Moines
Honolulu