How much do you know about winter celebrations around the world?

Think you know Christmas? How about Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, or Three Kings' Day?
Astrid Rieken/ The Washington Post
Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, begins with a new moon (the opposite of a full moon) that in 2021 falls on February 12. Celebrations around the world will feature parades and dances with which animal that is a symbol of luck in Chinese culture?
German Garcia/AP
In Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries, Three Kings' Day rivals Christmas as the biggest celebration of the holiday season. The holiday, also called the feast of the Epiphany, is typically celebrated with gift-giving and a round cake, inside of which a baby Jesus figurine is hidden. What day is this holiday celebrated?
Johannes Simon/Getty Images
In Germany and other central European countries, Saint Nicholas brings children gifts during the Christmas season while another figure urges them not to do bad deeds. He has horns and is usually furry. What is his name?
Dan Gleiter/AP
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah lasts for eight days each November or December, during which gifts are given, families come together and eight candles are lit. What is the common name of the object that holds the candles?
Mark Gail/The Washington Post
Kwanzaa, a celebration of African heritage that is celebrated mostly in the United States, began in 1966. The name is derived from a word in Swahili (an African language) that means what?
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
"A Christmas Carol" tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter old man who learns the meaning of Christmas. It was published as a novella (a short novel) in 1843 by what British author?
Mark Gail/ The Washington Post
How long does the Kwanzaa holiday last?
10 days
7 days
3 days
5 days
Matt McClain/ for The Washington Post
During Chinese New Year, there is a tradition called "hong bao," in which envelopes filled with money are given to children and young adults with no job. What color are the envelopes?
Red
Blue
Orange
Purple
Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post
What is the name of the song that people in English-speaking countries sing as they ring in the new year?
"I Gotta Feeling"
"Happy New Year"
"Auld Lang Syne"
"Raise Your Glass"
Timothy A. Clary/ Getty Images
When was the first time a ball dropped in Times Square to celebrate the new year?
1999
1887
1934
1907