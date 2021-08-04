How much do you know about World Heritage Sites around the world?

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently announced the newest group of World Heritage Sites, test your knowledge on these culturally and historically important places around the world.
Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post
When were the first World Heritage Sites named?
1948
1958
1968
1978
Chris Mcgrath/ Getty Images
There are three types of World Heritage Sites. Which one of the following is not a specified type?
Natural
Cultural
Mix of natural and cultural
Urban
Tammy Webster/ The Associated Press
How many places in the United States have been designated as World Heritage Sites?
24
52
4
11
Christopher Furlong/ Getty
On rare occasions, sites will have their status taken away. Which city recently lost its status as a World Heritage Site because of new development?
Athens, Greece
Vatican City
Liverpool, England
Granada, Spain
Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
Which of these tourist attractions in the United States is not a World Heritage Site?
Statue of Liberty
Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona
Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts
Daniel Slim/ Agence France-presse/ Getty Images
Where is the UNESCO headquarters?
Paris, France
Berlin, Germany
New York, New York
Rome, Italy
Andrew Medichini/ The Associated Press
Which country has the most World Heritage Sites?
Germany
China
Italy
Spain
Anna Fifield/ The Washington Post
True or false: Angkor Wat is a Buddhist temple in Cambodia that was designated a World Heritage Site in 1992. Is it true that it is known as the largest religious monument in the world?
True
False
Sudarsan Raghavan/ TWP
Which of these countries has no World Heritage Sites?
Togo
Somalia
United Arab Emirates
Zambia
Jonathan Newton/ The Washington Post
The Great Wall in China is a World Heritage Site. It is the world's largest military structure. How long is the wall?
13,171 miles
217
1,323 miles
3,911 miles