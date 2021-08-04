The Washington Post

How much do you know about World Heritage Sites around the world?

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently announced the newest group of World Heritage Sites, test your knowledge on these culturally and historically important places around the world.

KidsPost August 04, 2021
1

Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post

When were the first World Heritage Sites named?

1948

1958﻿

1968

1978

2

Chris Mcgrath/ Getty Images

There are three types of World Heritage Sites. Which one of the following is not a specified type?

Natural

Cultural﻿

Mix of natural and cultural

Urban

3

Tammy Webster/ The Associated Press

How many places in the United States have been designated as World Heritage Sites?

24

52

4

11

4

Christopher Furlong/ Getty

On rare occasions, sites will have their status taken away. Which city recently lost its status as a World Heritage Site because of new development?

Athens, Greece

Vatican City

Liverpool, England

Granada, Spain

5

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Which of these tourist attractions in the United States is not a World Heritage Site?

Statue of Liberty

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts

6

Daniel Slim/ Agence France-presse/ Getty Images

Where is the UNESCO headquarters?

Paris, France

Berlin, Germany

New York, New York

Rome, Italy

7

Andrew Medichini/ The Associated Press

Which country has the most World Heritage Sites?

Germany

China

Italy

Spain

8

Anna Fifield/ The Washington Post

True or false: Angkor Wat is a Buddhist temple in Cambodia that was designated a World Heritage Site in 1992. Is it true that it is known as the largest religious monument in the world?

True

False

9

Sudarsan Raghavan/ TWP

Which of these countries has no World Heritage Sites?

Togo

Somalia

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

10

Jonathan Newton/ The Washington Post

The Great Wall in China is a World Heritage Site. It is the world's largest military structure. How long is the wall?

13,171 miles

217

1,323 miles

3,911 miles

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others