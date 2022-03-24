How much do you really know about cherry blossoms?

It's cherry blossom season. But how much do you know about the flowering trees?
The cherry trees were given to Washington, D.C., in 1912 as a gift from what country?
Canada
Japan
Italy
China
What is the Japanese word for cherry blossom tree?
Churippu
Sakura
Rozu
Ichigo
True or false: The first 2,000 cherry trees that arrived in Washington were sick and infested with bugs. President William Howard Taft ordered them to be burned.
True
False
Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are in full bloom. When was the earliest peak bloom?
March 1
March 15
March 20
March 23
Most of Washington's cherry trees grow around the Tidal Basin, where the Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials are located. There are many cherry tree species here, some with funny names. Which of these is made up?
Weeping cherry
Afterglow cherry
Kwanzan cherry
Sunshine cherry
Which type of cherry blossom tree is the most common type found in the Tidal Basin?
Weeping cherry
Akebono cherry
Kwanzan cherry
Yoshino cherry
Which city if the cherry blossom capital of the world?
Charleston, South Carolina
Washington, D.C.
Tokyo, Japan
Macon, Georgia
About how long is the blooming period for cherry blossoms?
Three days
Two weeks
Six weeks
One month
When was the first Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., held?
2001
1982
1912
1935
The Cherry Blossom Rebellion of 1938 featured protesting of the construction of what Washington, D.C., memorial, which would require the removal of some trees by the Tidal Basin.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial
Abraham Lincoln Memorial
George Washington Memorial