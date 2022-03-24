The Washington Post

How much do you really know about cherry blossoms?

It's cherry blossom season. But how much do you know about the flowering trees?

KidsPost March 24, 2022
1

The cherry trees were given to Washington, D.C., in 1912 as a gift from what country?

Canada

Japan

Italy

China

2

What is the Japanese word for cherry blossom tree?

Churippu

Sakura

Rozu

Ichigo

3

True or false: The first 2,000 cherry trees that arrived in Washington were sick and infested with bugs. President William Howard Taft ordered them to be burned.

True

False

4

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are in full bloom. When was the earliest peak bloom?

March 1

March 15

March 20

March 23

5

Most of Washington's cherry trees grow around the Tidal Basin, where the Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials are located. There are many cherry tree species here, some with funny names. Which of these is made up?

Weeping cherry

Afterglow cherry

Kwanzan cherry

Sunshine cherry

6

Which type of cherry blossom tree is the most common type found in the Tidal Basin?

Weeping cherry

Akebono cherry

Kwanzan cherry

Yoshino cherry

7

Which city if the cherry blossom capital of the world?

Charleston, South Carolina

Washington, D.C.

Tokyo, Japan

Macon, Georgia

8

About how long is the blooming period for cherry blossoms?

Three days

Two weeks

Six weeks

One month

9

When was the first Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., held?

2001

1982

1912

1935

10

The Cherry Blossom Rebellion of 1938 featured protesting of the construction of what Washington, D.C., memorial, which would require the removal of some trees by the Tidal Basin.

Thomas Jefferson Memorial

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

Abraham Lincoln Memorial

George Washington Memorial

