How well do you know American food brands?

Some of the snacks and food you pack in your lunch come from companies around the country. How well do you know the people behind them, where they were created and how they became so popular?
General Mills is widely known for its snacks and cereals. But what the first thing the Minneapolis-based company made?
Flour
Butter
Plastic
Cotton
Which of these food brands were created in the United States?
Nestle
Chobani
Dannon
None of the above
True or False? Mars Inc. is one of the largest almond buyers in the country.
True
False
The Jelly Belly factory is located in Fairfield, California. According to the company, it takes seven to 14 days to make a single jelly bean. Which of these are true about the tiny candies?
It was one of President Ronald Reagan's favorite treats
Advertisements called for sending jelly beans to Civil War soldiers
Jelly Belly's beans went to space on the Challenger shuttle in 1983.
All of the above
Which of these companies was NOT founded in the United States?
Wrigley
Heinz
Nabisco
Haribo
True or False? The first product made by Heinz was a horseradish condiment.
True
False
What do the two M's in M&M's stand for?
Mark and Mary
Mickey and Minnie
Mars and Murrie
Milk and Mars