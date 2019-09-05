The Washington Post

How well do you know American food brands?

Some of the snacks and food you pack in your lunch come from companies around the country. How well do you know the people behind them, where they were created and how they became so popular?

KidsPost September 05, 2019
1

Al Behrman/Associated Press


General Mills is widely known for its snacks and cereals. But what the first thing the Minneapolis-based company made?



Flour

Butter

Plastic

Cotton

2

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post


Which of these food brands were created in the United States?


Nestle

Chobani

Dannon

None of the above

3

Julia Ewan/The Washington Post




True or False? Mars Inc. is one of the largest almond buyers in the country.


True

False

4

Wendy Galietta/The Washington Post


The Jelly Belly factory is located in Fairfield, California. According to the company, it takes seven to 14 days to make a single jelly bean. Which of these are true about the tiny candies?


It was one of President Ronald Reagan's favorite treats

Advertisements called for sending jelly beans to Civil War soldiers

Jelly Belly's beans went to space on the Challenger shuttle in 1983.

All of the above

5

Calla Kessler/The Washington Post




Which of these companies was NOT founded in the United States?


Wrigley

Heinz

Nabisco

Haribo

6

Julia Ewan/The Washington Post


True or False? The first product made by Heinz was a horseradish condiment.

True

False

7

Julia Ewan/The Washington Post




What do the two M's in M&M's stand for?


Mark and Mary

Mickey and Minnie

Mars and Murrie

Milk﻿ and Mars

