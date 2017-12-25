How well do you know obscure D.C. history?

My gift to you every Christmas is a fiendishly difficult D.C. history quiz. Let's see how well you do this year.
A marble plaque at the former Vigilant Fire House, 1066 Wisconsin Ave. NW, honors “Bush the Old Fire Dog.” Who was Bush and how did he die?
A veteran firefighter known for his uncanny ability to smell smoke, killed fighting a blaze at the Heurich Brewery
A notorious arsonist, killed while setting a blaze at the Heurich Brewery
A dog, killed in a blaze when trapped at the Heurich Brewery
A dog, poisoned by an unknown enemy
What Washington business had the slogan “Stings for Our Enemies — Honey for Our Friends”?
Homaker’s Honey, an apiary located where American University is today
The Hive, a go-go bar on 14th Street NW
The Washington Bee, a newspaper
The Influence Petalers, a lobbying group
When Herbert and Martha Wadsworth built their mansion on Dupont Circle in 1900, what did they instruct their architect to include?
A charging station for their electric car
A steam-powered elevator
A “seance room,” painted black and accessible only via a trap door and rope ladder
A built-in circus calliope
Both Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Georgetown’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts once had different names. What were they?
Western Plaza and Western High
Central Plaza and Central High
Robert E. Lee Plaza and Robert E. Lee High
Boss Shepherd Plaza and Boss Shepherd High
Washington’s official drink is a concoction of gin, lime juice and seltzer called the gin rickey. For whom is it named?
Rickey’s Reward, a Thoroughbred racehorse that ran at a track in Bladensburg, Md.
A Democratic lobbyist named Col. Joseph Kyle Rickey
Ricky Ricardo, the character played by Desi Arnaz in “I Love Lucy”
Branch Rickey, owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers
Marlo Furniture is a home-grown furniture chain founded in 1963. From what did it take its name?
The chain’s slogan: MARvelous LOw prices
The states the chain’s founders came from: MARyland and LOuisiana
The location of the first store: Upper MARLborO
The names of the founders: MARilyn and LOu Glickfield
In 1904, the Washington inventors of the Groff fastener went to jail for conspiracy to commit fraud against the government. What was the Groff fastener?
A device for attaching mines to ships
A strap for attaching mailboxes to light poles
An improved shirt button for use on Army uniforms
A grease to lubricate truck axles
Until 1936, how did Washingtonians know when the time was exactly noon?
By listening for a cannon fired from the west front of the U.S. Capitol
By listening for a distinctive cry from students at the National Cathedral School
By watching for an exploding flare launched from the Washington Monument
By looking at a large ball dropped down a pole mounted atop a building
On Sept. 16, 1918, Lucy Branham burned something in front of the White House. What was it?
Her bra
A portrait of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II
A speech by Woodrow Wilson
A sprig of the herb sage
In 1902, a park superintendent in Canada sent something to the Smithsonian Institution. What was it?
A poutine-making kit
A box of black squirrels
A moose
A gross of hockey pucks
Which of these local charities is a partner this year in The Washington Post Helping Hand?
Bright Beginnings
N Street Village
So Others Might Eat
All of the above