How well do you know obscure D.C. history?

My gift to you every Christmas is a fiendishly difficult D.C. history quiz. Let's see how well you do this year.

John Kelly December 25, 2017
1

A marble plaque at the former Vigilant Fire House, 1066 Wisconsin Ave. NW, honors “Bush the Old Fire Dog.” Who was Bush and how did he die?

A veteran firefighter known for his uncanny ability to smell smoke, killed fighting a blaze at the Heurich Brewery

A notorious arsonist, killed while setting a blaze at the Heurich Brewery

A dog, killed in a blaze when trapped at the Heurich Brewery

A dog, poisoned by an unknown enemy

2

What Washington business had the slogan “Stings for Our Enemies — Honey for Our Friends”?

Homaker’s Honey, an apiary located where American University is today

The Hive, a go-go bar on 14th Street NW

The Washington Bee, a newspaper

The Influence Petalers, a lobbying group

3

When Herbert and Martha Wadsworth built their mansion on Dupont Circle in 1900, what did they instruct their architect to include?

A charging station for their electric car

A steam-powered elevator

A “seance room,” painted black and accessible only via a trap door and rope ladder

A built-in circus calliope

4

Both Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Georgetown’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts once had different names. What were they?

Western Plaza and Western High

Central Plaza and Central High

Robert E. Lee Plaza and Robert E. Lee High

Boss Shepherd Plaza and Boss Shepherd High

5

Washington’s official drink is a concoction of gin, lime juice and seltzer called the gin rickey. For whom is it named?

Rickey’s Reward, a Thoroughbred racehorse that ran at a track in Bladensburg, Md.

A Democratic lobbyist named Col. Joseph Kyle Rickey

Ricky Ricardo, the character played by Desi Arnaz in “I Love Lucy”

Branch Rickey, owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers

6

 Marlo Furniture is a home-grown furniture chain founded in 1963. From what did it take its name?

The chain’s slogan: MARvelous LOw prices

The states the chain’s founders came from: MARyland and LOuisiana

The location of the first store: Upper MARLborO

The names of the founders: MARilyn and LOu Glickfield

7

In 1904, the Washington inventors of the Groff fastener went to jail for conspiracy to commit fraud against the government. What was the Groff fastener?

A device for attaching mines to ships

A strap for attaching mailboxes to light poles

An improved shirt button for use on Army uniforms

A grease to lubricate truck axles

8

Until 1936, how did Washingtonians know when the time was exactly noon?

By listening for a cannon fired from the west front of the U.S. Capitol

By listening for a distinctive cry from students at the National Cathedral School

By watching for an exploding flare launched from the Washington Monument

By looking at a large ball dropped down a pole mounted atop a building

9

On Sept. 16, 1918, Lucy Branham burned something in front of the White House. What was it?

Her bra

A portrait of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II

A speech by Woodrow Wilson

A sprig of the herb sage

10

In 1902, a park superintendent in Canada sent something to the Smithsonian Institution. What was it?

A poutine-making kit

A box of black squirrels

A moose

A gross of hockey pucks

11

Which of these local charities is a partner this year in The Washington Post Helping Hand?

Bright Beginnings

N Street Village

So Others Might Eat

All of the above

