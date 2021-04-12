How well do you know these children's authors?

Test your knowledge of these famous children's writers.
Andre Chung/ for The Washington Post
Which one of Maryland native Jason Reynolds’s books was a finalist for the National Book Award?
"As Brave As You"
"Ghost"
"When I Was the Greatest"
"All American Boys"
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Dr. Seuss was not only an author, but also a cartoonist. He wrote almost 60 books in his lifetime. What is the first book he wrote?
"The Cat in the Hat"
"And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street"
"Oh the Places You'll Go"
"One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish"
Vern Fisher/Associated Press
True or False? Beverly Cleary was a librarian before she became a writer.
True
False
Associated Press
Before writing such famous books as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach," what did Roald Dahl do for a living?
English teacher
Chef
Fighter pilot
Doctor
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Which of these titles does not belong to R.L. Stine
"The Haunted Mask"
"The Beast From the East"
"Deep Trouble"
"Behind the Attic Wall"
Mark Lennihan/ Associated Press
Who wrote “Before the Ever After” and won the 2021 Coretta Scott King Book Awards author award for it?
Nikki Grimes
Floyd Cooper
Virginia Hamilton
Jacqueline Woodson
Sun Oh
Which author, who wrote “Finding Junie Kim,” is also a co-founder of the nonprofit We Need Diverse Books -- which advocates for changes in the publishing industry to make it more reflective of all children.
Ellen Oh
Meg Medina
Matt de la Peña
Linda Sue Park
Associated Press
Shel Silverstein is known for his work as a poet but did you know he was also a songwriter? Which famous singer recorded one of Silverstein’s songs?
Elvis Presley
Frank Sinatra
Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash
Hyperion Books for Children
Where did Rick Riordan get the idea for the Percy Jackson series?
From his son who liked to hear stories about Greek mythology
While on vacation in Greece, a museum tour guide taught him about the Greek gods
His has Greek roots and learned about the gods and goddesses from his grandparents
None of the above
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Kwame Alexander won the Newbery Medal in 2015. Which book did he win it for?
"Solo"
"The Crossover"
"The Undefeated"
"Rebound"