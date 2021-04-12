The Washington Post

How well do you know these children's authors?

Test your knowledge of these famous children's writers.

KidsPost April 12, 2021
1

Andre Chung/ for The Washington Post

Which one of Maryland native Jason Reynolds’s books was a finalist for the National Book Award?

"As Brave As You"

"Ghost"

"When I Was the Greatest"

"All American Boys"

2

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Dr. Seuss was not only an author, but also a cartoonist. He wrote almost 60 books in his lifetime. What is the first book he wrote?

"The Cat in the Hat"

"And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street"

"Oh the Places You'll Go"

"One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish"

3

Vern Fisher/Associated Press

True or False? Beverly Cleary was a librarian before she became a writer.

True

False

4

Associated Press

Before writing such famous books as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "James and the Giant Peach," what did Roald Dahl do for a living?

English teacher

Chef

Fighter pilot

Doctor

5

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Which of these titles does not belong to R.L. Stine

"The Haunted Mask"

"The Beast From the East"

"Deep Trouble"

"Behind the Attic Wall"

6

Mark Lennihan/ Associated Press

Who wrote “Before the Ever After” and won the 2021 Coretta Scott King Book Awards author award for it?

Nikki Grimes

Floyd Cooper

Virginia Hamilton

Jacqueline Woodson

7

Sun Oh

Which author, who wrote “Finding Junie Kim,” is also a co-founder of the nonprofit We Need Diverse Books -- which advocates for changes in the publishing industry to make it more reflective of all children.

Ellen Oh

Meg Medina

Matt de la Peña

Linda Sue Park

8

Associated Press

Shel Silverstein is known for his work as a poet but did you know he was also a songwriter? Which famous singer recorded one of Silverstein’s songs?

Elvis Presley

Frank Sinatra

Bob Dylan

Johnny Cash

9

Hyperion Books for Children

Where did Rick Riordan get the idea for the Percy Jackson series?

From his son who liked to hear stories about Greek mythology

While on vacation in Greece, a museum tour guide taught him about the Greek gods

His has Greek roots and learned about the gods and goddesses from his grandparents

None of the above

10

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

Kwame Alexander won the Newbery Medal in 2015. Which book did he win it for?

"Solo"

"The Crossover"

"The Undefeated"

"Rebound"

