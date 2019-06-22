With some major U.S. cities vowing to not only not support, but actually take steps to resist planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, President Trump on Saturday defended his administration’s plan to round up thousands of families facing deportation orders beginning Sunday.

Speaking from the White House lawn before departing for Camp David, Trump said that “exportation raids are groups of very, very good law enforcement people going by the law, going by our court system taking people out who came in illegally and out legally.”

He anticipated that “some cities are going to fight it,” but claimed that the resistance was from sanctuary cities, which, along with some states, have policies aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

The Washington Post reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement planned to target about 2,000 families who had received deportation orders in up to 10 cities — including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston — starting on Sunday, even though the president had originally claimed on Monday that “millions” would be removed.

The reports that ICE planned to conduct large-scale enforcement actions have prompted pushback from Democratic leaders mayors from Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Newark, and New York, who have condemned the actions and launched efforts to aid residents (several of these cities identify themselves as sanctuary cities.) A handful of major metropolitan police departments have also announced they will not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Leaders and law enforcement in California’s major cities have taken some of the strongest stances against the Trump administration’s planned action.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D), who sparred with Trump over her city’s sanctuary city policy in April, said on Friday that while she did not have specific information about “raids in this community,” she urged residents to “not panic.” Earlier in the week, she called the president’s behavior “ruthless and reckless” during an appearance on CNN and appeared to imply in a tweet that the city would take action if they received “credible information” about planned immigration enforcement action. Schaaf had previously alerted residents about potential ICE raids in 2018, drawing Trump’s ire.

. @realDonaldTrump If you continue to threaten, target and terrorize families in my community... and if we receive credible information... you already know what our values are in Oakland — and we will unapologetically stand up for those values. https://t.co/VKuDWAw3KG — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 18, 2019

Schaaf’s counterpart across the bay, San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) pledged in a statement that, “We will continue to remain vigilant and offer services for all immigrants through the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs,” ABC 7 reported.

The San Francisco Police Department said “it does not and will not” cooperate with ICE or Customs and Border Protection officials to carry out deportations.

Another San Francisco Bay area leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in a statement Saturday described the planned raids as “heartless” and said religious leaders should “call upon the President to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it was aware of the raids and would not be participating. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said on Twitter that his administration was “doing everything we can to provide immigrant families with info and support ahead of the announced ICE deportation sweeps.”

Similarly, in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) announced that the city’s police department had revoked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to some of its databases, and that Chicago police would not “cooperate with or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions.”

3/ I have also personally spoken with ICE leadership in Chicago and voiced my strong objection to any such raids. Further, I reiterated that CPD will not cooperate with or facilitate any ICE enforcement actions. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2019

In a tweet addressed to the president, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that residents “won’t be divided by a sick plot to tear families apart and force immigrants into the shadows,” while the mayor of nearby Newark, Ras J. Baraka (D), joined other urban mayors from around he state in calling the raids “racist, bigoted, and inhumane.”

“This outrageous tearing of families apart and causing fear in communities across America is clearly a political stunt, coming on the heels of Trump’s kickoff of his reelection campaign,” their statement read. “We stand with our undocumented immigrant communities and are committed to protecting them, regardless of the actions of President Trump and his administration.”

However, not all cities are pushing back against the Trump administration. Miami is said to be one of the cities targeted in ICE’s upcoming raid, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill last week that prohibits sanctuary cities in the state, and mandates that local officials must cooperate with federal immigration forces.

The Washington Post reported this week that the Justice Department, which runs the immigration courts, said was aware of at least 12,780 removal orders issued to “family units” from Sept. 24 through Friday.

On June 4, ICE’s new chief, Mark Morgan, said that the agency was developing plans to target families who had not heeded orders to leave the United States.

“Our next challenge is going to be interior enforcement,” Morgan said at the time. “We will be going after individuals who have gone through due process and who have received final orders of deportation,” and confirmed that plan would include families. He pledged that immigration officials would treat the families “with compassion and humanity.”

Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.

