“Texas continues to have to deal with the consequences of an immigration system that Congress has failed to fix,” he wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Under the order, refugees could still make their homes in Texas — but only after settling in another state first, Abbott said. But critics said the policy change underscores a growing hostility to the country’s refugee resettlement program — especially in some conservative states and the White House.

In September, after slashing the annual national refugee cap to a historic low, Trump also gave states and localities sweeping authority to block refugee admissions by requiring their governments to consent in writing before people are allowed to arrive. So far, 42 states have agreed to accept refugees, according to a tracker maintained by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Texas appears to be the first state to refuse them, a declaration that will take effect later this year.

Human rights advocates and the state’s Democratic lawmakers condemned Abbott’s decision, calling it cruel and antithetical to Texas’s history of welcoming those who flee their home countries.

“This is a disgraceful move by Texas Governor Greg Abbott,” Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat whose district includes San Antonio, said on Twitter. “He has completely submitted to bigotry and xenophobia.”

Mayors from Texas’s largest cities had lobbied Abbott to allow refugees, praising the resettlement program for spurring economic growth and introducing their communities to new cultures.

“Regardless of where someone is from, who they are, or what they believe, there is a home for them in Houston," the city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner (D), said in a statement. “Our welcoming spirit has led to our city becoming the national leader in refugee resettlement. We remember Exodus 22:21, ‘Do not mistreat or oppress a foreigner.'”

But in announcing his executive order, Trump said he was empowering local governments to refuse something that has for years has been imposed on them.

Three refugee resettlement agencies sued the administration, saying the order violates long-standing federal policies to welcome refugees. The consent requirement, the organizations argued, has caused confusion and could threaten the extensive network that has helped refugees find housing and jobs for decades.

A preliminary decision in the case is expected later this month.

The Texas decision demonstrates the urgency of that lawsuit, said Rev. John L. McCullough, the president of Church World Service, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

“This decision will devastate refugee communities, lead to family separation for refugee families and leave refugees, former refugees and United States citizens without supportive services," he said in a statement.