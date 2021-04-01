If you’ve moved to the United States from a different country, you’ve probably gone through the process of figuring out what’s essential enough to fit into your two suitcases. Maybe you intentionally brought objects from home that were meant to be mementos. Maybe an object and its purpose — like my neglected blue shirt — can change over time and take on new meaning.

I’ve lived in the United States for a decade now, and the longer I stay, the more I hold on to the first items I brought from home. With no close relatives or family here, I’ve always carried all my possessions with each move, shedding items as I go. Though it’s unlikely I’ll wear my blue shirt again, I keep it because it reminds me of the bustling market it came from. It reminds me of home.

Similarly, when my colleague Linah Mohammad moved from Jordan to the United States, she brought two kaffiyehs, a type of traditional scarf. One, in black and white, represents the Palestinian territories. Another, in red and white, represents Jordan. Because being Palestinian in Jordan can be highly politicized, they were items she wouldn’t have worn back home. But in the United States, she wears her kaffiyehs often — and they’ve taken on a completely new meaning. “They became not only a part of me showing the ‘other’ — that this is part of my culture and where I come from — but they also became a way for me to reclaim both my identities.”

Another colleague, Adrián Blanco, has kept a red pen with him for eight years. His mother first gave it to him as a gift, and now buys him one every year from a campaign that donates toys to children. Blanco, a graphics reporter from a town in northern Spain, uses the pen for jotting down ideas and sketches. He always keeps it next to his notebook, even though the top part is held together with tape. “I also like how it writes, but that’s the least important thing at this point,” he tells me. “Sometimes the most unexpected objects are the ones you get most attached to.”

