Abbott has repeatedly touted his actions on immigration and border security in recent months, often blaming migrants or the Biden administration for issues at the southern border. In March, when he said the state would entirely scale back its coronavirus restrictions, Abbott tweeted that Biden allowing “hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities” was why the virus was spreading statewide. Last week, he ordered the state to pull the licenses of shelters and foster-care programs that provide care to unaccompanied migrant children.