“In the coming days, we’re going to hear a lot about different politicians on both sides of the aisle who will come out and say to support DACA recipients,” said Bruna Sollod, a United We Dream spokeswoman and a DACA recipient. “Republicans in particular will feign sympathy for hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients, whose lives are on the line and again, but they will need billions more for deportation agents and border militarization that will only hurt our communities.”