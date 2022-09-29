Two migrants shot, one fatally, along Texas highway

A male migrant walking along a rural road in West Texas was fatally shot and a female migrant was wounded after two men in a pickup truck opened fire on a group that stopped for drinking water, Texas authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening near the town of Sierra Blanca, about 85 miles southeast of El Paso. The suspects attacked the migrants as they stood near a water tank along a farm road, according to Texas authorities. The female victim is recovering at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso.