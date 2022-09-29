Two migrants shot, one fatally, along Texas highway

A male migrant walking along a rural road in West Texas was fatally shot and a female migrant was wounded after two men in a pickup truck opened fire on a group that stopped for drinking water, Texas authorities said Thursday.
Two brothers, Mike and Matthew Sheppard, were taken into custody Thursday, according to KVIA, an ABC affiliate in El Paso, which identified Mike Sheppard as the warden of a private detention center.
The men face manslaughter charges, according to a statement provided by Lt. Elizabeth Carter, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety in El Paso. The FBI, U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents are assisting the investigation, the statement said.
Authorities have not identified the victims nor provided information about their nationality.