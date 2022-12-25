Migrants bused from Texas arrive at VP’s house on frigid Christmas Eve

Listen Gift Article Share

Three buses full of migrants arrived at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., from Texas on Christmas Eve amid bitingly cold temperatures, the latest in an influx of newcomers sent to the Northeast by Southern states. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight About 110 to 130 men, women and children got off the buses outside the Naval Observatory on Saturday night in 18-degree weather after a two-day journey from South Texas. Some migrants were bundled up in blankets as they were greeted by a mutual aid group that had received word that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had sent the caravan.

Volunteers scrambled to meet the asylum seekers after the buses, which were scheduled to arrive in New York on Christmas Day, were rerouted due to the winter weather. In a hastily arranged welcoming, a church on Capitol Hill agreed to temporarily shelter the group, while the restaurant chain Sardis provided 150 breakfasts, lunches and dinners, a mutual aid organizer said.

Advertisement

Abbott began offering asylum seekers free passage to immigrant-friendly Democratic cities on the East Coast in April, an effort to pressure the Biden administration into cracking down at the border. Other Republican governors, including Arizona’s Doug Ducey and Florida’s Ron DeSantis, have also sent buses to New York and the nation’s capital.

Abbott’s office did not respond to requests for comment or confirm publicly that it sent the buses. Abbott said in a letter to President Biden on Tuesday that Texas cities were unable to house the migrants, who were at risk of freezing on the street. Temperatures in Texas dipped into the teens and 20s in some cities this weekend.

“These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government — house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day,” Abbott said.

Advertisement

The buses had been arriving all week — three from Arizona, another three from Texas — so Tatiana Laborde knew it was going to be an “intense” time. But on Friday, Laborde — who is the managing director of SAMU First Response, one of the agencies helping with the migrants — found out about the three rerouted buses. They were scheduled to arrive Sunday morning, Christmas Day.

But then there was another surprise — the buses, from Del Rio, Tex., got in early, parking near the vice president’s Naval Observatory residence on Christmas Eve.

Those who are boarding the stream of state-chartered buses to Democratic cities are less focused on the political maneuver than getting to a safe place, Laborde said.

“Keep in mind that this has not stopped,” Laborde said. “We have seen slowdowns during some weeks, but there’s a constant flow of migrants arriving to the District. That’s become a norm. Not all of it is negative, because it gives them an opportunity to be where they initially intended to be and where those who are asking for political asylum might have a better chance.”

Advertisement

In response to the influx of bused migrants from the border states and Florida, local organizations and governments have developed an apparatus of support. D.C. created an Office of Migrant Services to coordinate services, including temporary shelter, meals and medical support.

The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a collection of aid groups that formed in response to Abbott’s latest tactic, mobilized volunteers who could welcome the migrants when they got off the buses on Saturday, core organizer Amy Fischer said. The aid group, warned by a nongovernmental organization in contact with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, worked with the city to charter a bus to take the immigrants to the church, where the asylum seekers were given warm clothing and hot meals.

Volunteers also helped the migrants figure out how they could get to friends and family who they had hoped to stay with or connected them with housing. Laborde said that her team was able to purchase about 90 tickets for the migrants. New York and New Jersey were the main destinations. The farthest was Boston.

Advertisement

“D.C. continues to be welcoming,” Fischer said. “Whether it’s Christmas Eve, whether it’s freezing cold outside or warm outside, we are always ready to welcome people with open arms and make sure they have a warm reception in this community.”

Harris’s office did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment Sunday morning.

Most of the migrants on the buses that arrived Saturday came from Central America or the Caribbean, Fischer said. About half of the group was made up of families. They came from Mexico through unauthorized and treacherous points along the border, while official border crossings have remained closed under the Title 42 public health policy, a pandemic-era policy used to expel immigrants.

“This was the final stage of what was a harrowing journey for them,” she said. “Particularly the trip upward to the border is quite dangerous and violent. Then, of course, the chaos at the border and in border facilities there are reports of it being cold and cruel. So many of them were really happy to arrive to smiling faces.”

GiftOutline Gift Article