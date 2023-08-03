The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Biden’s asylum restrictions for migrants may remain in place, federal appeals court rules

August 3, 2023 at 8:43 p.m. EDT
Newly arrived migrants receive information, snacks, clothing and other items from local Brownsville nonprofits after being released by U.S. immigration officials at the border crossing in Brownsville, Texas on July 1, 2023. (Meridith Kohut for The Washington Post)
A federal appeals court panel Thursday approved the Biden administration’s emergency request to keep its asylum restrictions in place on the U.S.-Mexico border while the legal battle over the policy makes its way through the courts.

The 2 to 1 decision grants a reprieve to the Biden administration, which feared losing a critical border management tool at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Judges William A. Fletcher and Richard A. Paez stayed a lower court’s ruling that would have ended the asylum restrictions on Tuesday, as the administration is struggling with rising numbers of border crossings. The judges said they would consider the appeal on an expedited schedule, at least through September, and possibly longer.

