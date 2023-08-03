Biden’s asylum restrictions for migrants may remain in place, federal appeals court rules

The 2 to 1 decision grants a reprieve to the Biden administration, which feared losing a critical border management tool at the end of the day on Tuesday.

A federal appeals court panel Thursday approved the Biden administration’s emergency request to keep its asylum restrictions in place on the U.S.-Mexico border while the legal battle over the policy makes its way through the courts.

Judges William A. Fletcher and Richard A. Paez stayed a lower court’s ruling that would have ended the asylum restrictions on Tuesday, as the administration is struggling with rising numbers of border crossings. The judges said they would consider the appeal on an expedited schedule, at least through September, and possibly longer.