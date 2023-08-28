U.S. soldier in Texas wounds man in unusual cross-border shooting

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A Texas National Guard service member shot and wounded a man along the Rio Grande in the El Paso area on Saturday evening, firing across the border into Mexican territory, according to U.S. officials with knowledge of the shooting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight The soldier was deployed as part of Operation Lone Star, the border security mobilization directed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that has lined the Rio Grande with U.S. troops, concertina wire and other impediments in an effort to reduce illegal crossings.

The Texas Military Department, which oversees the National Guard, said Monday the shooting is under investigation. “More information will be made available as the investigation progresses,” the department said in a statement.

Shooting incidents in which U.S. forces fire into Mexican territory are generally rare, although prominent Republicans, including several 2024 presidential candidates, have called for escalating U.S. military force against criminal organizations on the Mexican side of the border.

News accounts in Mexico identified the wounded man as a 22-year-old Mexican migrant who was attempting to reach the United States from Ciudad Juarez when he was struck by gunfire from U.S. authorities.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry has not addressed the incident, and officials there and at the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. Arelis R. Hernández contributed to this report.