A migrant with her daughter, who returned to Mexico from the United States to await their court hearing for asylum seekers, as part of the legal proceedings under a new policy established by the U.S. government, rest outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on July 14, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the Trump administration in a federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday in an attempt to halt the implementation of a new policy disqualifying most asylum seekers who pass through Mexico before reaching the United States.

The attorneys suing the government argued in their complaint that the Trump administration lacks the authority to exclude asylum seekers who arrive across the U.S. southern border, because U.S. immigration laws state clearly that the government cannot disqualify applicants on the basis of where they arrive.

“As part of our nation’s commitment to the protection of people fleeing persecution and consistent with our international obligations, it is a long-standing federal law that merely transiting through a third country is not a basis to categorically deny asylum to refugees who arrive at our shores,” the complaint states.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Center for Constitutional Rights and other groups joined the ACLU in seeking the injunction in the Northern District of California.