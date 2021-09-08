The new figure, a sharp increase from 34 unaccompanied minors who had arrived in the United States as of late August, is in addition to the more than 300 Afghan children and teens the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it had registered this week, mostly in Qatar and Germany. The U.N. agency has said the children were traveling alone or separated from their families as they escaped.
The Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Refugee Resettlement is responsible for the children’s care in the United States pending reunification with their families, said Jorge Silva, a spokesman for the agency. The new arrivals pose fresh challenges for a system more accustomed to caring for Spanish-speaking minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom have parents or other relatives already in the United States.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with some of the 86 unaccompanied minors and young adults here at Ramstein Air Base on Wednesday while he toured a processing center where U.S. officials continue to screen tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans before they can be resettled in the United States.
“My name is Tony,” Blinken told them through an interpreter. “Who’s playing volleyball? What about football?”
“We play everything, sir,” responded Fatella, a 21-year-old woman looking after some of the youngsters at the camp.
Fatella, who declined to provide her last name for fear of endangering family still in Afghanistan, said her father had died years ago and she was separated from her mother in the scramble to leave the Kabul airport.
“Many, many, many Americans are really looking forward to welcoming you and having you come to the United States,” Blinken said. He asked the group of six or seven children if they had any questions, but most looked at him blankly and in silence.
One boy said he was going to be traveling to Washington. Another presented Blinken with a T-shirt bearing handmade designs and colors, including an Afghan flag.
“I will wear this in Washington and be able to tell everyone where I got it,” Blinken told him. “I look forward to seeing you in the United States.”
Blinken was escorted to another tent where the children’s artwork was displayed, including a sketching of an eye, a cartoon rendering of the genie from “Aladdin,” and a landscape of a sandy beach dotted with palm trees. Blinken signed his name on a flag the children designed for the camp.
UNICEF teams this week registered 221 unaccompanied children and teens evacuated to a Qatari air base in Doha, and an additional 54 minors here at Ramstein, said spokesman Christopher Tidey. Thirty-six others have since been resettled, he said, cautioning that the numbers are changing constantly as more children are identified or reunited with their parents.
The U.N. agency’s executive director, Henrietta Fore, has urged countries hosting Afghan evacuees to identify and safeguard unaccompanied minors and return them to their families, warning that children in such circumstances are especially vulnerable to abuse, exploitation and trauma.
HHS takes custody of unaccompanied minors inside the United States — thousands from Central America arrive each year at the U.S.-Mexico border — until they can be placed with a parent or legal guardian. Officials said the agency is working to connect Afghan minors with caregivers who speak their language and are familiar with their culture.
Most are reunited quickly with their families, Silva said.
About 124,000 people were airlifted from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban swept into Kabul amid the Afghan government’s collapse. Since mid-August, about 60,000 evacuees — a mix of American citizens, permanent legal residents and Afghans considered vulnerable — have arrived in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. Thousands more still await processing overseas.
