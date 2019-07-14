Protesters march to the offices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 13, 2019, in Chicago. (Nuccio Dinuzzo/Getty Images)

Immigrants and advocacy groups braced for enforcement raids that President Trump said would start Sunday, but by late morning there was little evidence that any large-scale operation was underway.

President Trump said Friday that Sunday would mark the start of the mass arrests, which his administration said would target families that are in the country illegally, he had repeatedly promised as a means of deterring more families from crossing the border.

But as many undocumented families stayed indoors and activists fanned out in predominantly immigrant neighborhoods to serve as witnesses and protesters in the event of arrests, there was little evidence that the promised raids were underway.

“I won’t speak to specifically anything that’s going on from an operational perspective,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Matthew Albence said Sunday on Fox News when asked “what is happening this morning, at this moment?”

“We are doing targeted enforcement actions against specific individuals,” Albence told the anchor on “Fox & Friends,” taking issue with the use of the term “raids.”

President Trump said July 12 that a nationwide operation to arrest thousands of immigrants facing deportation will begin on July 14. (Reuters)

[Border arrests drop as Mexico’s migration crackdown appears to cut crossings]

ICE is targeting people who are in the country illegally and have received removal orders, many of them after failing to show up to court hearings, he said. Others failed to heed letters from ICE that offered them the opportunity to present themselves to immigration authorities for an orderly deportation.

“These are individuals who have come to this country illegally and had the opportunity to make an asylum claim in front of an immigration judge,” Albence said. “Most of them chose not to avail themselves of that opportunity and didn’t even show up for their first hearing.”

The Justice Department this spring launched an effort to fast-track the cases of migrant families that have crossed the border in record numbers since 2017. Immigration courts issued orders for such families to leave the country, but only 3 percent have complied, Albence said.

“At this point, we have no choice but to go out and execute those [orders] lawfully,” he added.

The American Civil Liberties Union and three other legal aid groups filed a lawsuit last week, arguing that the government cannot deport families without sufficient due process, including allowing would-be deportees to appear before an immigration judge. Attorneys say notices of court appearances from ICE sometimes fail to identify the date of the hearing; other mail correspondence is sent to incorrect addresses.

[Trump puts deportation efforts on hold ]

Privately, ICE officials have also acknowledged that there is little chance they will encounter the targets of the planned enforcement operation at the addresses that received such letters, particularly after the president publicly announced the start date for the raids.

New York City officials said Friday night that ICE agents were spotted conducting “enforcement operations” in two neighborhoods but that no arrests were made.

It was unclear whether the agents were conducting routine operations or whether their arrival was part of the larger operation to take families into custody.

An ICE official in New York declined to confirm the reports. “Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Trump was active on Twitter on Sunday morning but refrained from mentioning the raids that he had warned of days before, instead focusing mostly on retweeting praise of himself and slamming his critics.

In one tweetstorm, he attacked “ ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe,” who he said should “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump appeared to be referring to the vocal group of four freshman lawmakers known popularly as “the squad” — all of whom are American women of color, and only one of whom was born outside the United States. That congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), immigrated to the United States legally as a child refugee and became a U.S. citizen. The other three were born in New York, Cincinnati and Detroit.