Economic hardship in Central America triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters have fueled a growing migration wave that gathered steam last spring and has accelerated markedly in recent weeks, statistics show. The influx could test Biden’s plans to repudiate his predecessor’s immigration policies and make the United States more welcoming to asylum seekers and refugees.

Over the past 10 days, the Border Patrol has averaged more than 3,000 daily apprehensions, Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz said during a podcast posted Tuesday on YouTube. On Sunday, the agency recorded more than 1,000 border-crossing “gotaways,” migrants whom agents were able to detect but not detain, Ortiz said.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters Wednesday that President Biden is monitoring trends at the border and that the administration’s message is “now is not the time to come.”

“The vast majority of people will be turned away,” she said. “Asylum processes at the border will not occur immediately, and will take time to implement.”

CBP has not formally published the enforcement figures for January, but records show they were the highest in at least a decade. A precise measure of recent migration trends is difficult, however, because the Border Patrol has seen soaring levels of repeat crossing attempts, known as recidivism, during the pandemic.

Since last March, border agents have “expelled” to Mexico the vast majority of those taken into custody who enter the U.S. illegally, leveraging an emergency health order whose stated goal is to prevent the spread of infection inside Border Patrol stations and detention cells.

The recidivism rate along the Mexico border jumped to roughly 35 percent last year, up from 7 percent in 2019, as agents saw crossers return again and again after being sent back to Mexico.

Soon after Biden took office last month, Mexican authorities stopped accepting some family groups sent back by the United States, citing a new child protection law that has limited capacity at government shelters in Mexico. In late January, CBP started releasing parents with children who cross the border in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, and the releases have occurred on a more limited basis in Del Rio in Texas and in San Diego, officials said.

CBP’s largest processing center for family groups in South Texas is closed for renovations, but the agency opened a temporary “soft-sided” facility this week near the town of Donna. The large, climate-controlled tent structures are designed to be far more appropriate for families than the adult detention cells in Border Patrol stations.

“Since April 2020, CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere due to worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and natural disasters impacting the area,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The Donna location was chosen because it is central to Border Patrol stations throughout the Rio Grande Valley Sector.”

Photos published by the agency show the temporary facility stocked with diapers and other supplies, as well as medical isolation wards and waiting rooms with play areas for children.

Each month recently, CBP has taken into custody about 4,000 to 5,000 migrants who cross the border as family groups, returning most of them to Mexico, where advocacy groups say they face imminent danger from criminal gangs and an inadequate health system. The number of families arriving remains far below levels tallied during a record influx in 2019, when as many as 88,000 crossed the border as part of family groups in a single month.

CBP officials are concerned that the increases of the past two weeks are the start of a similar migration surge that could once more overwhelm U.S. infrastructure while posing an additional public health risk during the pandemic.