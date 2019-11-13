The White House then struggled to find a candidate to replace McAleenan, because so many of the other top positions at DHS remain vacant or have interim leaders who lack Senate confirmation.

Wolf cleared a key hurdle earlier Wednesday when senators voted 54 to 41 to confirm him for a different job, DHS undersecretary for strategy, plans and policy. That vote, largely along party lines, allowed him to move into the top role at DHS, which has 240,000 employees and a $50 billion budget.

How long Wolf will be the acting chief is unclear. White House officials say Trump does not plan to nominate Wolf for the permanent position, and some of the immigration restrictionists who back the president have criticized Wolf’s prior lobbying work on behalf of foreign companies that sought employment visas.

Wolf, 43, began his DHS career with the Transportation Security Administration, then worked for the lobbying and consulting firm Wexler & Walker from 2005 to 2017. He was chief of staff to Nielsen during last year’s failed “Zero Tolerance” border crackdown that led to the separation of at least 2,700 children from their parents. Democrats who voted against Wolf cited his role in the episode.

Despite that record, and Trump immigration adviser Stephen Miller’s support for Wolf, some hard-liners view him as insufficiently committed to Trump’s border policies, urging the president to nominate a more aggressive figure.

Though DHS includes such disparate agencies such as the Coast Guard, the Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Trump’s attention to the department has centered almost entirely on its immigration and border-related components: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Wolf, like his predecessors, will inherit a migration dynamic at the U.S. southern border that remains in flux. During the 2019 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, authorities took nearly 1 million migrants into custody along the U.S.-Mexico border, the highest total since 2007.

After peaking at more than 144,000 detentions in May, arrests have fallen by two-thirds, the result of an enforcement crackdown by the Mexican government as well as a suite of experimental Trump administration deterrent policies applied to asylum seekers. They include the “Migrant Protection Protocols” that require asylum seekers to return to Mexico while their claims are processed in U.S. courts, leaving many to wait for months on end in squalid camps and dangerous Mexican border towns.

Many of the Trump policies are facing legal challenge in federal court, and DHS officials say a decision that takes away enforcement tools could trigger a new migration surge.

Last week the Republican chairman and ranking Democrat of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee sent Trump a letter urging him to pick a DHS nominee and to fill the many other vacancies at the department as soon as possible.

“The widespread use of temporary leadership — individuals who, though perhaps qualified, do not serve with the imprimatur of having been confirmed by the Senate — makes it more difficult for the Department to achieve its long-term strategic objectives,” wrote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), warning of the “dangers of pervasive vacancies to government accountability and national security.”

“The American people deserve leaders who will ensure stability and accountability to the Department,” they told the president.

Trump has repeatedly said he prefers having “acting” leaders in top leadership roles because he believes it gives him more flexibility to fire them.

DHS was established after the Sept. 11 attacks to safeguard the country from another terrorist plot, and maintaining stable leadership at the department was a high priority for President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

During the two terms Bush was in office, he had three different DHS chiefs. Obama also had three DHS secretaries during the course of his eight years.

