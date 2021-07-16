Hanen’s ruling called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an “illegally implemented program” and said “the public interest of the nation is always served by the cessation of a program that was created in violation of law and whose existence violates the law.”
He issued a permanent injunction vacating the memo that created DACA in 2012, and remanded the issue to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for reconsideration.
Republican officials from Texas and several other states had sued and called for an “orderly wind down” of the program, arguing that it was unlawful and burdened states with costs for health-care, education and law enforcement.
But the judge said he recognized that legions of young immigrants — known as “Dreamers” — and their communities need the program, and said he would not wrest it from them as the Biden administration attempts to correct its deficiencies.
“Hundreds of thousands of individual DACA recipients, along with their employers, states, and loved ones, have come to rely on the DACA program,” Hanen wrote in the ruling. “Given those interests, it is not equitable for a government program that has engendered such a significant reliance to terminate suddenly. This consideration, along with the government's assertion that it is ready and willing to try to remedy the legal defects of the DACA program indicates that equity will not be served by a complete and immediate cessation of DACA.”
Hanen directed the agency to post a notice within three calendar days saying that “a United States District Court has found the DACA program to be illegal and that, though applicants may continue to submit applications, the Government is prohibited from granting such applications.”
He said his order was a “reasonable” decision that took into consideration the competing interests of Dreamers and states such as Texas that had argued that the program granted people work permits who could then get drivers’ licenses and compete with Americans for jobs.
But advocates for immigrants said the ruling would once again upend the lives of people who have lived in the United States for much or most of their lives and consider it their home.
José Muñoz, spokesman for United We Dream, the nation’s largest immigrant-youth led organization, has DACA. He arrived as a baby, and now is 31 years old. He estimated that tens of thousands of first-time applicants will be shut out of the program, endangering their plans to attend school or apply for driver’s licenses. Even those already in the program now face new uncertainty, he said, calling the ruling “an unfortunate and cruel decision.”
“This has a really big impact on hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said in an interview after the ruling. “If you can renew, you still have the lingering question of: Until when? If you’re a young person who’s applying for the first time, how long do you have to keep waiting?
“It’s beyond time for Congress to act. It’s ridiculous that this has gone on for so long and there hasn’t been a resolution. These are people’s lives on the line. We need a path to citizenship.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.