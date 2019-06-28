Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan said June 28 U.S. and Mexican efforts to deter migration have been having an early effect. (Reuters)

Arrests along the Mexico border are projected to fall 25 percent this month, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said Friday, a drop he attributed to a crackdown by Mexican authorities on Central American migrants and the expansion of an experimental program that requires asylum seekers to wait outside U.S. territory for their immigration court hearings.

U.S. authorities detained more than 144,000 in May, the highest total since 2006. After President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican exports, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed to deploy thousands of troops to intercept migrants and prevent illegal crossings from Mexico into the United States.

“It’s become clear that over the past three weeks, since the administration reached a new agreement with Mexico, that we’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of interdictions on the Mexican southern border, and a sincere effort to address the transportation networks coming through Mexico,” McAleenan told reporters Friday in Washington.

The acting secretary praised lawmakers for providing $4.6 billion in supplemental funds for border initiatives — a rare bipartisan border agreement reached Thursday — and McAleenan said the funds would immediately be applied to improve conditions in overcrowded processing centers and detention facilities along the southern border.

Border crossings have typically declined during the peak summer months, but a 25 percent drop would exceed the decline recorded last year, which was about 17 percent from May to June 2018.



A group of migrant families waits in an area U.S. Border Patrol agents use to quickly check the migrants' health and identification information and to provide snacks, diapers and water after they have crossed into the United States from Mexico, under the Anzalduas Bridge in McAllen, Tex. on June 21. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

McAleenan said a 25 percent decline was “not acceptable,” as U.S. authorities were hoping for a far greater impact from the new efforts to keep people away from the border. DHS authorities said they would not get a fuller picture of the results of Mexico’s efforts for several more weeks.

“In terms of when we’re going to know if these efforts in Mexico are making an impact, I think these three weeks have demonstrated that they are already,” McAleenan said. “That 25 percent decrease in June is more than we’ve seen in past years.”

McAleenan also said that historic seasonal patterns were less relevant to current migration trends that he and other administration officials say are being driven by deficiencies in U.S. immigration laws and “loopholes” that generally allow adults who arrive with children to avoid detention and deportation.

“It’s more about the pull factors in my experience than traditional weather or agricultural or seasonal workers, this is a different situation,” he said, while calling for further action from lawmakers. “So I think we’re going to know basically by mid-July and certainly by the end of July whether these efforts are sustained and having a significant impact.”

The U.S. program of keeping people in Mexico as they await their asylum hearings, known as “Remain in Mexico” or the Migrant Protection Protocols, has come under federal court challenge. While U.S. authorities have been expanding it, sending thousands of people back into Mexico after their arrival across the U.S. border, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California is weighing the program’s legality.

On Wednesday, the union that represents U.S. asylum officers asked the federal court to end the program, arguing that the policy is threatening migrants’ lives by forcing them to stay in dangerous Mexican cities where they can face persecution and claiming that it is “fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our Nation.”