Each report concluded that the “investigation found no misconduct or malfeasance by DHS personnel.”

AD

Officials have said they were the first children to die in Border Patrol custody in a decade. Three other Guatemalan children, ranging in age from 2 to 16, died after being taken into Border Patrol custody in April and May. DHS officials have not released results of internal investigations into those deaths.

AD

Jakelin died on Dec. 8, 2018, two days after she and her father entered the United States in a remote part of southwestern New Mexico and were taken into custody.

The day before her death, while traveling by bus to a Border Patrol facility 90 miles from where they crossed into the United States, Jakelin’s father reported that the girl was vomiting and had a fever, according to the government report. She also started having seizures.

AD

When the bus arrived at the Border Patrol station in Lordsburg, N.M., Jakelin was taken by helicopter to a hospital in El Paso, the report said. Border Patrol agents drove her father to the hospital, about a three-hour drive from Lordsburg.

Jakelin died as a result of “sequelae of Streptococcal sepsis,” a massive infection, according to her autopsy.

Trump administration officials did not notify Congress or the public of Jakelin’s death; The Washington Post first reported it five days later.

Felipe entered the United States with his father on Dec. 18, 2018, in El Paso. They were moved to a Border Patrol facility in Alamogordo, N.M., about 90 miles north of El Paso, five days later.

AD

AD

On Christmas Eve, a Border Patrol agent noticed the boy was ill “and interviewed the father, who requested medical treatment for his son,” according to the inspector general report.

He was taken to a hospital in Alamogordo, where “hospital staff diagnosed the child with an upper respiratory infection, prescribed amoxicillin and acetaminophen, and discharged the child,” the report said. He was taken back to a Border Patrol facility.

Felipe improved briefly but his condition soon worsened, the report said. He was taken back to the Alamogordo hospital, where he died shortly before midnight on Christmas Day.

Customs and Border Protection notified Congress and the public of Felipe’s death later that day.

AD

According to the inspector general report, “the state medical examiner’s autopsy report found the child died from sepsis caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria,” often commonly referred to as a Staph infection. The autopsy report from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator listed the cause of death as “complications of influenza B infection with Staphylococcus aureus superinfection and sepsis.”

AD

The DHS Inspector General did not immediately respond to questions about why its report did not include flu as a contributing factor in Felipe’s death. Two of the children who died in April and May also died of the flu, according to autopsy reports.

Shortly after Jakelin and Felipe died, teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited Border Patrol holding facilities and made several recommendations for minimizing the spread of disease in increasingly crowded conditions, according to a November letter from CDC Director Robert Redfield to U.S. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the CDC.

Most of the CDC recommendations were adopted by CBP. The agency rejected a recommendation that it provide flu vaccines to detained migrants, saying it was unnecessary and would create logistical challenges.

Moore is a freelance reporter based in El Paso.

AD