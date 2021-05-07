Flanked by five congresswomen from Texas and California, Mayorkas offered few details on how his agency plans to tackle the pressing issues that continue to drive migration and enrich smuggling organizations. But the agency signaled this week that it was creating avenues for vulnerable migrants to enter the country and that it was recommitted to pushing for immigration reform legislation in Congress.
“We are building legal pathways so individuals and parents do not feel compelled to place their children in the hands of the exploiting smuggling organizations,” Mayorkas said. “We will build legal processes for them to come here to the United States when they are qualified to do so under the laws that Congress has passed.”
But while marking the progress the administration has made, Mayorkas did not say when it would end a controversial public health order — put in place by the Trump administration — that critics and advocates say is being applied inconsistently, fuels smuggling and, in some cases, is pushing parents to send children across the border alone.
“The challenge remains. It’s not behind us,” said Mayorkas, adding that it took time to implement the administration’s plans for a system that “had been torn down and dismantled” by the previous administration.
Border crossings remain at record highs, though the numbers are beginning to level off, according to preliminary April data. Arrests at the border are projected to be as high as March. Fewer children are crossing the border without parents, but more than 500 do so on average each day. The secretary said officials do not plan to close or reduce capacity at holding facilities and emergency shelters for children.
Mayorkas’ second visit to the Rio Grande Valley included a tour of the Donna facility where the number of children in custody has fallen from near 4,000 in March to fewer than 400 on Friday. Youth, who on average were spending more than 100 hours in custody, are now transferred in about 24 hours to a child-appropriate shelter or facility, officials said.
“What a difference 100 days makes,” Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.) said after touring the center with Mayorkas. “It’s a huge change.”
Congressional representatives described how federal immigration officials said they had learned lessons from the past and streamlined coordination between federal agencies to ensure minors are evaluated, cared for and given information about their rights, such as access to telephones to reach family members.
“It’s a long road ahead. . . . You’re not going to be able to fix four years of damage in four months,” said Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.), who introduced and will shepherd the U.S. Citizenship Act through the House in the coming months. “We are not going to fix irregular migration until we fix our broken immigration system.”
Addressing the root causes of migration has fallen to Vice President Harris, who met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday in a virtual bilateral meeting. The administration agreed to send millions of vaccine doses to Mexico as authorities there increased restrictions on their southern border and highway checkpoints.
Harris said the two countries will strategize around relief for Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — where large numbers of migrants are fleeing — and finding ways to work with international organizations to stem the exodus from Central America.
“Together, we must fight violence. We must fight corruption and impunity,” Harris said, according to remarks released by her office. “You and I have discussed before an understanding and a belief: Most people don’t want to leave home. And when they do, it is often because they are fleeing some harm or they are forced to leave because there’s no opportunity in their home.”
The Biden administration has been relying on Title 42, an obscure public health provision, to keep the majority of single adults apprehended at the border from entering the country. Most are expelled, leading many to try again and sneak past Border Patrol.
Meanwhile, data shows that the majority of migrant families are being allowed to stay in the country after encountering federal immigration officials.
Mayorkas said the order is “not a tool of immigration” but a public health measure to protect migrants and Americans. He said its use is tied to “data and the conditions that the public health imperative is based upon,” but he signaled no end date.
It’s a point of frustration for Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who has told Mayorkas she would like to see the order abolished “as quickly as possible.”
But she blamed the Trump administration for shrinking the number of legal pathways available to immigrants from Latin America and littering the existing avenues with obstacles that made legal migration nearly impossible. Escobar drew a direct line from those policies to the large numbers of people who feel compelled to cross illegally today.
Escobar said, however, she is encouraged after Mayorkas shared details with her of a forthcoming plan to manage the influx of families and provide new options for them.