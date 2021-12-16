Talks grew strained after a Wall Street Journal report about the financial payments drew criticism from Republicans and uneasiness from President Biden, who at first called the possibility “garbage” and then backtracked to say he was open to cash settlements.
The American Civil Liberties Union and two other lawyers confirmed that talks broke down this week and said they would be reactivating their lawsuits in court, after pausing the litigation in hopes of reaching a settlement.
“The Biden administration has chosen to defend the policy of family separation in court. President Biden said this conduct was a stain on this country’s history,” said Zachary Manfredi, Litigation Director for the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project. “It is official: the Biden administration has broken its promise to the American public that came out in droves protesting family separation and most importantly, has broken its promise to families separated at the border.”
Lawyers said the Justice Department did not give a clear reason for walking away from the negotiations.
A White House spokesman had no immediate comment and referred questions to the Department of Justice. Officials there did not immediately respond to requests for information.
One senior administration official expressed uncertainty about the state of the negotiations on Thursday but said they were under the impression the government asked for an offer and the plaintiffs refused to make one.
The plaintiffs appeared unwilling to budge from $450,000 figure previously reported by the Journal, said the official, who stressed that amount was a nonstarter for the White House. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to be more candid.
It is not uncommon for civil settlement negotiations to break down, particularly in high-profile cases. But the complexity of the issues and sheer number of plaintiffs involved in the separated-families litigation would make trying the cases difficult, which could bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.
The U.S. government took more than 3,000 children away from their parents along the Mexican border between May and June 2018, the peak of Trump’s “zero tolerance” campaign to deter migrant families from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to gain entry into the United States.
Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number of children taken while Trump was in office is more than 5,500. Payments would potentially go to both parents and children.
The government did not have a system in place to reunite the families after the children were taken, or a plan for bringing families back together.
The ACLU and others are still trying to reunite some families and seek legal status for the separated families, whose situation became a powerful rallying cry for Trump opponents.
Hundreds of migrant families filed complaints over how they were treated — some in federal court, some administratively.
“We are profoundly disappointed that this administration has walked away from its campaign promise to provide some measure of justice to these families and instead intends to defend the horrific family separation policy in court,” said Diana Reiter of Arnold & Porter, one of the lawyers leading the talks with the Department of Justice. “We look forward to proceeding with our litigation and have confidence in the judicial process.”
