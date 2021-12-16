Talks grew strained after a Wall Street Journal report about the financial payments drew criticism from Republicans and uneasiness from President Biden, who at first called the possibility “garbage” and then backtracked to say he was open to cash settlements.
The American Civil Liberties Union and two other lawyers confirmed that talks broke down this week and said they would be reactivating their lawsuits in court, after pausing the litigation in hopes of reaching a settlement.
“The Biden administration has chosen to defend the policy of family separation in court,” said Zachary Manfredi, litigation director for the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.
“President Biden said this conduct was a stain on this country’s history,” but now, Manfredi said, “it is official: The Biden administration has broken its promise to the American public that came out in droves protesting family separation and, most importantly, has broken its promise to families separated at the border.”
Lawyers said the Justice Department did not give a clear reason for walking away from the negotiations.
A White House spokesman had no immediate comment and referred questions to the Justice Department. “While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
One senior administration official expressed uncertainty about the state of the negotiations Thursday but said they were under the impression the government asked for an offer and the plaintiffs refused to make one.
The plaintiffs appeared unwilling to budge from $450,000 figure previously reported by the Journal, said the official, who stressed that amount was a nonstarter for the White House.
Lawyers representing the families disputed that account. They said the Justice Department was explicit about the need to revise the initial settlement figure after political pressure emerged in the wake of the Journal report.
“Plaintiffs were awaiting the government’s new proposal at the time the government unilaterally withdrew from discussions,” Manfredi said.
It is not uncommon for civil settlement negotiations to break down, particularly in high-profile cases. But the complexity of the issues and sheer number of plaintiffs involved in the separated-families litigation would make trying the cases difficult, which could bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.
The U.S. government took more than 3,000 children away from their parents along the Mexican border between May and June 2018, the peak of Trump’s “zero tolerance” campaign to deter migrant families from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to gain entry into the United States.
Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number of children taken while Trump was in office is more than 5,500. Payments would potentially go to parents and children.
The government did not have a system in place to reunite the families after the children were taken, or a plan for bringing families back together.
The ACLU and others are still trying to reunite some families and seek legal status for the separated families, whose situation became a powerful rallying cry for Trump opponents.
Hundreds of migrant families filed complaints over how they were treated — some in federal court, some administratively.
“We are profoundly disappointed that this administration has walked away from its campaign promise to provide some measure of justice to these families and instead intends to defend the horrific family separation policy in court,” said Diana Reiter, one of the lawyers leading the talks with the Justice Department. “We look forward to proceeding with our litigation and have confidence in the judicial process.”
Devlin Barrett contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.