Talks grew strained after a Wall Street Journal report about the financial payments drew criticism from Republicans and uneasiness from President Biden, who at first called the possibility “garbage” and then backtracked to say he was open to cash settlements.
The American Civil Liberties Union and two other lawyers said the Justice Department notified them Thursday morning that talks were over and they would be reactivating the lawsuits, which had been paused as the parties attempted to reach a settlement. The ACLU and others said the Biden administration walked away from the table; Justice Department lawyers would not confirm that account.
“President Biden said this conduct was a stain on this country’s history,” said Zachary Manfredi, litigation director for the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Projects. He said the administration “has broken its promise to the American public that came out in droves protesting family separation and, most importantly, has broken its promise to families separated at the border.”
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to discuss the breakdown of the talks. “It’s ongoing litigation. So I would refer you to the DOJ,” she told reporters. The Justice Department issued a statement but offered no details about the breakdown.
“While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy,” the statement said.
One senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal negotiations, said the plaintiffs appeared unwilling to budge from the $450,000 figure previously reported by the Journal. That figure, the official said, was a nonstarter for the White House.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the Justice Department did not give a clear reason for walking away from the negotiations and did not make an offer to the plaintiffs before doing so.
“Any claim that the negotiations fell apart because plaintiffs refused to come down from any number or refused to make a counteroffer is categorically false,” said Diana Reiter, one of the lawyers leading the talks on behalf of the migrant families. “In just one day, the government not only has announced its refusal to right this unprecedented wrong but also has inaccurately blamed the victims for ending the negotiations.”
The negotiations stem from the Trump administration’s campaign to deter a migrant surge at the southwestern border by separating thousands of children from their parents without a plan to reunite them. Trump officials said they took children from their parents so the parents could be prosecuted for crossing the border illegally.
Some families were separated for days or months, some parents were deported without their children, and one father killed himself after his child was taken.
The U.S. government took more than 3,000 children away from their parents between May and June 2018, the peak of Trump’s “zero tolerance” campaign. Department of Homeland Security officials say the total number of children taken while Trump was in office is more than 5,500.
Hundreds of families filed lawsuits and administrative claims seeking damages, saying that the separations traumatized them and that some children suffered physical abuse after they were split up. Some of the plaintiffs asked for as much as $3 million.
The ACLU and others are still trying to reunite some families and seek legal status for the separated families, whose situation became a powerful rallying cry for Trump opponents and drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike.
Biden assailed the separations during the final presidential debate, after advocates said they had not found the parents of 545 children separated from their parents years earlier. He said that was “criminal” and that the zero-tolerance policy “violates every notion of who we are as a nation.”
After Biden took office, Justice Department lawyers began meeting with the migrants’ attorneys to discuss a possible settlement. A settlement would consolidate the massive caseload, save time and, some argued, save money, since litigation can drag on for years and lead to multiple awards for damages.
Three people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Washington Post that days before the Wall Street Journal story broke in October, the Justice Department had offered at least $500,000 for each parent or child — a claim the Justice Department would not address.
Talks stalled after the Journal story, these individuals said, and Biden subsequently called the $450,000 amount “garbage.”
But days later, he appeared open to payments. “If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child — it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” the president said. “What that will be, I have no idea. I have no idea.”
Manfredi said the plaintiffs “were awaiting the government’s new proposal at the time the government unilaterally withdrew from discussions.”
In a sign of how politically charged the situation has become, some Republicans cheered Thursday’s news that the negotiations had stopped. “This is a positive step,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a written statement.
It is not uncommon for civil settlement negotiations to break down, particularly in high-profile cases. But the complexity of the issues and sheer number of plaintiffs involved in the separated-families litigation would make trying the cases difficult, which could bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.
U.S. District Judge John Hinderaker, who is presiding over a case filed in federal court in Arizona, expressed skepticism in November that the negotiations were advancing. In a ruling staying the case to January, he wrote that lawyers had met eight times from mid-August to Nov. 18 and at least a dozen times before that. Their court filing “does not indicate that a settlement is imminent,” he wrote.
But in a joint court filing posted Wednesday in a federal lawsuit in New Mexico, on behalf of a child taken from her father when she was 2 years old, the Justice Department agreed that discussions had made “significant progress.”
Hours later, however, the Justice Department notified lawyers nationwide that talks were over and the government planned to head to trial, plaintiffs’ lawyers said.
“We did not end negotiations — the government did,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt in an interview, adding that now the Biden administration has put itself in the position of having to defend the government and former Trump administration officials over the separation policy in federal court.
Reiter said the plaintiffs “look forward to proceeding with our litigation and have confidence in the judicial process.”
Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.