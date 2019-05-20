A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border died Monday morning in the custody of U.S. agents in Weslaco, Tex., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The agency said the boy was found unresponsive “during a welfare check” Monday morning, a week after Border Patrol agents apprehended him near the border town of Hidalgo. CBP said it was investigating the cause of death.

The teen, who has not been publicly identified, is the fifth migrant child since December to die after federal immigration authorities took them into custody at the southern border. All five have come from Guatemala, an impoverished Central American nation that has been wracked by severe drought and gang violence, and where smugglers have been offering discount rates to families interested in traveling to the United States.

Immigration authorities have struggled to manage a record flow of migrant families and unaccompanied children crossing the southwest border this year. As of April, they had apprehended nearly 45,000 unaccompanied children in six months — a 75 percent increase from the same period last fiscal year. Four out of 10 are picked up in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Department of Homeland Security requires health screenings for all children who are taken into custody, and those who are found to be ill or hurt receive treatment, some at local hospitals. Officials have said the nation’s immigration detention facilities are overcrowded and their resources have been stretched thin, and a senior CBP official last week described the situation as “an emergency.”

“The entire system is overwhelmed,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity during a conference call with reporters.

In the past month, a toddler died of what appeared to be pneumonia, according to the Guatamalen Consul, and a teenager died of a brain infection. The Guatemalan Consul in nearby McAllen, Tex., could not be reached for comment Monday.

CBP said in its statement that the agency had transferred the boy Sunday from the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in the Rio Grande Valley to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station. The agency said the boy was “due for placement” with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, which typically assumes custody for unaccompanied children until they can be reunited with relatives, deported or placed in foster care.