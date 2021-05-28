ICE has cut detention capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and sharply reduced arrests of longtime immigrants who are living in the interior of the United States. But officials continue to prioritize the arrests of recent border crossers, along with people who pose a threat to public safety and national security. And in recent weeks, as officials have allowed more migrants to enter the United States instead of expelling them to Mexico, the number of detained immigrants has risen to more than 20,000 from a low of around 14,000 early in the Biden administration.