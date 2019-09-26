

Matthew Albence, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, flanked by Brevard County, Fla., Sheriff Wayne Ivey, right, Collin County, Tex., Sheriff Jim Skinner and other local law enforcement officials, speaks at the White House on Thursday. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The nation’s top immigration enforcement official again took aim at one of President Trump’s longest-running targets Thursday: “sanctuary cities” that refuse to help deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

Matthew Albence, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said that hundreds of jurisdictions that refuse to allow ICE to arrest immigrants inside state prisons and local jails are driving down immigration arrests of serious criminals eligible for deportation from the United States.

At a White House news conference Thursday, Albence criticized jurisdictions in several states after the agency arrested nearly 1,300 migrants during the past week via Operation Cross Check, a recurring immigration roundup of people convicted of crimes that include murder, manslaughter and child abuse.

[White House proposed releasing immigrant detainees in sanctuary cities]

Nearly 200 of those arrested could have been taken into custody in a state prison or a local jail, he said. Instead, they were released after posting bail or at the end of their sentences, forcing ICE agents to track them down.

“You may be the first we’re calling out, but you won’t be the last,” Albence warned sanctuary cities. “This needs to stop. Work with us. Find a way that we can jointly prevent murderers, pedophiles, rapists, drug dealers and domestic abusers from being released back into our communities. It’s plain and simple.”

Albence was flanked by sheriffs from Texas, North Dakota and other states where Trump enjoys broad support, appearing in the White House briefing room as a congressional hearing was underway across town examining a whistleblower complaint that has spawned an impeachment inquiry. Some of Trump’s critics argued Thursday that the renewed attack on sanctuary cities was meant as a diversion designed to energize his political base.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest an undocumented Mexican immigrant during a raid in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn in April 2018. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Fixating on immigration — and the specter of danger — is a recurring theme for Trump. During his presidential campaign he called Mexicans “rapists” and said they “bring crime,” and he warned of an “invasion” at the border before the midterm elections, when Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives. He also appeared in the Rose Garden with “angel moms,” whose children were killed by immigrants in the United States illegally, after declaring a national emergency at the border.

The Trump administration also proposed having ICE release immigrant detainees in sanctuary cities as a way to target political foes — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco among them — something that Trump said in April was under “strong consideration.”

Advocates for immigrants slammed the White House and ICE for publicizing what they called misleading information about immigrants and said studies by the Marshall Project and others show no link between illegal immigration and crime.

Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, a nonpartisan immigrant advocacy organization, pointed out that Thursday’s announcement coincided with an annual event in Washington, sponsored by the Federation for American Immigration Reform, that promotes increased immigration enforcement and supports Trump’s policies.

“Every year, anti-immigrant forces work very hard to politicize immigration. This year is unique in that the politics of immigration are ripe to be exploited by the White House,” he said. “Unfortunately, the politicization of immigration enforcement really does nothing to keep us any safer. The data shows over and over again that immigrant communities are safe.”

Albence, a career immigration official, rejected claims that the news conference was politically motivated and said it was long planned to promote public safety. While most local and state governments allow ICE to make arrests inside their prisons and jails, he said hundreds of others are releasing serious criminals after they post bail or finish their sentences instead of holding them so that immigration agents can pick them up and work to deport them.

“This isn’t a political matter, it’s a public safety matter,” he said. “And it’s past time to put aside all the political rhetoric and listen to the facts. And the fact is: People are being hurt and victimized every day because of jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with ICE.”

California, New York, Illinois and other states have severely limited cooperation with ICE, while individual counties and cities also have refused to help. Some local officials say they fear discouraging immigrants from reporting crimes, while others say they lack legal authority to hold people for immigration enforcement.



Acting ICE director Matthew Albence speaks at the South Texas Family Residential Center, which houses families who are pending disposition of their immigration cases, on Aug. 23 in Dilley, Tex. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Albence said ICE expects to post a “double digit” drop in criminal arrests this fiscal year, but did not provide details. He said ICE deported more than 145,000 criminals last year, including nearly 10,000 suspected gang members. As of last week, ICE was detaining more than 50,000 migrants a day, on average, a 50 percent increase from the Obama era. As of Saturday, 35 percent of the detainees in ICE facilities had been arrested by the agency, while the majority were migrants who Customs and Border Protection agents had taken into custody at the border after recent crossings.

ICE detains and deports immigrants for the Department of Homeland Security, and most of its arrests are carried out in the interior of the United States, typically at jails and prisons and mostly targeting criminals.

Sanctuary cities exploded under the Obama administration as ICE ramped up enforcement and deported thousands of immigrants with a history of minor offenses or no criminal records at all.

Albence said the agency is primarily targeting immigrants who have committed crimes and are eligible for deportation under federal law.