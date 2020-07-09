The number of migrants detained along the Mexico border jumped 40 percent in June, an increase that defies emergency Trump administration orders to swiftly “expel” those who cross illegally, according to enforcement statistics released Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. border authorities made 32,512 arrests and detentions along the Mexico border in June, up from 23,142 in May and nearly double the number recorded in April after the Trump administration cited the coronavirus pandemic to suspend normal immigration proceedings to quickly process most migrants and return them to Mexico in a matter of hours.

The June enforcement numbers remain far below the levels tallied during last year’s migration crisis, but they appear to be a sign that the deterrent effects of the pandemic-related crackdown are beginning to wear off. Most of those taken into custody last month were single adults, not families and children, in contrast to last year’s surge.

CBP figures show the vast majority of those detained in June — 89 percent — were promptly “expelled” from the country using the emergency pandemic authorities imposed by the Trump administration in late March. Those authorities were put in place in an effort to keep detention cells along the border empty to avoid spreading infection.