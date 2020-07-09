The June enforcement numbers remain far below the levels tallied during last year’s migration crisis, but they appear to be a sign that the deterrent effects of the pandemic-related crackdown are beginning to wear off. Most of those taken into custody last month were single adults, not families and children, in contrast to last year’s surge.
CBP figures show the vast majority of those detained in June — 89 percent — were promptly “expelled” from the country using the emergency pandemic authorities imposed by the Trump administration in late March. Those authorities were put in place in an effort to keep detention cells along the border empty to avoid spreading infection.