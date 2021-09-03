“We have evacuated, and we will admit to the United States, individuals other than U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders,” Mayorkas said. “For example, we will admit into the United States, after the screening and vetting is completed and we are assured there is no derogatory information that creates a risk to the American public…individuals who are in the application process for a Special Immigrant Visas but who have not received those visas. We will admit individuals who worked for our embassy. We will admit vulnerable Afghan women and girls, journalists, and others constituencies that need our relief, and we are very proud to deliver it.”