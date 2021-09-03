Markell will work with state and local governments, the business sector, religious institutions and nonprofit organizations to ensure the resettlement runs smoothly, officials said. Markell will also focus on interagency screening of evacuees and coronavirus precautions, which begin before Afghans arrive in the country but will require follow-up in the United States, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.
Markell will team up with domestic and national security policy advisers as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose agency is leading the operational effort to vet and resettle evacuees.
Biden tapped Markell because he has a record of managing complex organizations and extensive experience in the public and private sector, the officials said. He is also a former senior vice president of Comcast Corp. and Nextel Communications, and currently runs his own consulting firm.
Biden also nominated Markell in June to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which requires Senate confirmation.
Markell was unavailable for an interview Friday but issued a statement saying he was honored to work on resettlement.
“Welcoming these families is in the best traditions of our country, and we are grateful to see the outpouring of support from people across this country who are ready to help resettle vulnerable Afghans and welcome them to their new homes,” Markell said.
Mayorkas praised Markell and called the resettlement plan “an all-of-government effort.”
“DHS looks forward to working closely with Governor Markell to advance Operation Allies Welcome’s noble mission to resettle vulnerable Afghans in the United States, Mayorkas said. “Jack Markell’s background and skills will be critical in helping us achieve its success.”
Mayorkas told reporters Friday that more than 40,000 evacuees have arrived to the United States so far, of whom 13 percent are U.S. citizens and 8 percent lawful permanent residents. The remaining 79 percent are Special Immigrant Visa holders and applicants, as well as Afghans who have assisted the United States and members of vulnerable groups, he said.
“We have evacuated, and we will admit to the United States, individuals other than U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders,” Mayorkas said. “For example, we will admit into the United States, after the screening and vetting is completed and we are assured there is no derogatory information that creates a risk to the American public…individuals who are in the application process for a Special Immigrant Visas but who have not received those visas. We will admit individuals who worked for our embassy. We will admit vulnerable Afghan women and girls, journalists, and others constituencies that need our relief, and we are very proud to deliver it.”
Administration officials have also said they are committed to helping Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan and want to get out.
The Homeland Security secretary said that the Biden administration expects to receive “more than 50,000” evacuees, but he did not respond to questions about the number the government intends to resettle and who are currently at transit sites overseas. Afghans who do not clear a “multi-layered” vetting process will not be allowed to travel to the United States, and the U.S. will seek to resettle them in third countries, he said.
Mayorkas said he spoke with Afghan families Thursday at several U.S. processing sites and reception locations, as well as U.S. military personnel assisting the families. He said the resettlement operation is “re-establishing our place in the world as a place of refuge.”
“We can do this, and we can protect the American public and we can pronounce, through our actions, the nobility and generosity of the American public,” he said.