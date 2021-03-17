While much attention has been focused on the rush of children and teens arriving at the border without their parents, the administration is also struggling to shelter and quickly process a rapidly increasing number of families.

Nearly 60 percent of the 19,246 “family units” — that typically include at least one parent and one child — taken into custody at the southwestern border last month were allowed to stay in the United States to await an immigration hearing, the latest Customs and Border Protection figures show, compared with 38 percent of the families that arrived in January.

Administration officials warned that they are continuing to expel thousands of migrants — including families — to nations such as Haiti and Mexico under Title 42, a public-health order the Trump administration issued in March 2020 ostensibly to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, though many considered it another way to impose his anti-immigration agenda. The Biden administration has kept the order in place, although it is under increasing pressure to drop it and reverse the expulsions.

More than 500,000 people have been put on airplanes or buses at the border over the past 12 months.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before the House Committee on Homeland Security, said Tuesday that the public-health order remains in place, except for children and teens traveling without their parents. In raw numbers, thousands were expelled last month as the total number of crossings rose. Mayorkas said he is “working with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families.”

“We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” Mayorkas said in a lengthy statement outlining the administration’s plans Tuesday. “We are expelling most single adults and families.”

The latest CBP figures show most families were not expelled in February. Mayorkas did not indicate when the administration might lift President Donald Trump’s public-health order.

A spokesman for the Mexican Embassy declined to comment, but Mexico has struggled to find shelter space and refused to take back some children and families, citing a new law that does not allow them to be held in immigration detention.

The American Civil Liberties Union is expected to decide by Tuesday whether to press a judge to halt the expulsions happening under Title 42, after giving the Biden administration a month to consider ending them. Rescinding Trump’s order would undoubtedly lead to an even larger increase in the number of migrants allowed to stay in the United States.

“We would like to see no family expelled without a hearing,” said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. He said the question for the administration is: “Which direction are they moving in and how quickly?”

Border apprehensions began to rise before Trump left office, but soared after Biden arrived and promised to rescind his predecessor’s restrictive immigration policies.

Detentions surpassed 100,000 in February, a 28 percent increase from the month before. Arrivals of unaccompanied minors rose to 9,297 in February, a 63 percent increase over the month before. In the Rio Grande Valley, where Mayorkas said capacity is especially strained, approximately 10,500 family units arrived in February, up from less than 2,000 in that sector the month before.

As with previous migration influxes in 2014 and 2019, the Biden administration is struggling to provide shelter space to those it is processing and facing policy frustrations.

All of this comes as the Biden administration, which took office barely two months ago, juggles a number of other challenges, including the coronavirus vaccine rollout, reviving the economy and pushing several pieces of legislation, including an effort to pass laws that would allow 11 million undocumented immigrants who are already living in the United States to apply for citizenship.

The influx is being compared with what happened in 2018 and 2019, when nearly 1 million people were taken into custody at the border in fiscal year 2019 and record numbers of migrant families and unaccompanied minors crossed.

Republicans have been criticizing the new administration for unwinding Trump’s border policies, saying smugglers are taking advantage of the new administration to gain entry into the United States.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to expel “all foreign nationals” at the border, including unaccompanied minors.

“If you let them in, more will come,” he said in a tweet. “That’s the critical failing of Biden’s policy. The word is out that the borders are open, and this crisis will get worse unless the administration changes course.”

But advocates for immigrants say the rising tallies are misleading because the Trump administration expelled the same people more than once, creating a pent-up supply on the Mexican side of the border.

Thousands of migrants were sent to Mexico to wait for their court hearings under Trump’s “Migrant Protection Protocols,” or MPP, starting in 2019. And officials carried out more than 500,000 expulsions over the past year, a count that would include the same person being repeatedly expelled. Some were dispatched on airplanes directly to nations such as Haiti. But Central Americans and Mexicans were returned to Mexico.

Migrants are fleeing the aftermath of a pair of powerful hurricanes that left thousands homeless in Honduras and wrecked vast swaths of farmland in Guatemala, threatening the food supply, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. Government corruption, poverty and violence in their homelands are also driving people north, DHS officials said.

“Nobody is coming to the U.S. for fun,” said Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a nonprofit that provides legal aid to migrant families at a family detention facility in Texas. “They face really significant danger in their home countries and Mexico.

“Every single day that Title 42 continues to exist is a day that our government is doing something disgraceful and inhumane and it should end.”

Allowing in some migrants while continuing to expel others is leading to painful separations at the border, advocates for immigrants said.

Amy Maldonado, an immigration lawyer, said the CBP separated a 4-year-old Guatemalan girl from her great aunt earlier this month as they arrived seeking asylum and hoping to join the little girl’s parents and siblings in Silver Spring, Md. The girl was left with caregivers in 2019 when her parents journeyed to the United States, planning to send for the child they left behind.

Maldonado said border officials expelled the aunt with her own 8-year-old daughter to Mexico and held the 4-year-old in Border Patrol custody for an entire weekend. The girl’s frantic parents contacted their pastor and then Maldonado to search for the child.

“They did not know from Friday night to Sunday night where their child was,” Maldonado said. “Monday morning, mom got a call from the Border Patrol and her kid was sobbing uncontrollably.”

Maldonado said the mother offered to fly to Texas to pick up her daughter. Instead the government flew the child to Chicago and then drove her to foster care in Michigan, where she stayed for a week until she could rejoin her parents on Friday. The CBP and Maldonado disagree on whether the law allows them to separate the child from her aunt.

The girl’s 25-year-old mother said in a phone interview that officials treated her daughter like a prisoner, taking away her ponytail elastics and shoelaces. She worried about the girl’s aunt who is now in Mexico.

“They just left her on the border,” she said. “She’s going to try to come back.”

Mayorkas said the Biden administration is striving to create an orderly immigration system that would bypass the need for smugglers and the dangerous journey north.

But for now, he said it is expanding shelters for unaccompanied children and families in Texas and Arizona, and reinstating a refugee program for Central American minors that would allow them to apply for refuge from their homelands. It is also gradually allowing an estimated 25,000 migrants with active MPP cases to begin entering the United States, a process that Mayorkas called the“the road map going forward for a system that is safe, orderly, and fair.”

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, a network of shelters in the El Paso area, said he opposed expelling families and was glad to see more arriving on buses and planes in the past week.

But he said the pandemic makes it difficult to stop the expulsions without a plan to avoid a crush at the border.