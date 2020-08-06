The statistics show border arrests and detentions increased to 40,746, a number far below the levels recorded during last year’s migration crisis but more than double the figure tallied in April, after the Trump administration cited the pandemic to suspend normal immigration proceedings in favor of a mass-expulsion policy.

In remarks to reporters, acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan faulted migrants for failing to heed social distancing warnings and attempting to cross the border during the pandemic. Though migrants are typically motivated by a variety of factors — including desperate poverty, violence and a desire to reunite with family members — Morgan said they should listen to public health experts and remain home.

“Migrants continue to ignore their countries’ stay-at-home guidance as well as they continue to ignore the guidance of global medical experts,” Morgan said. “We must secure our borders from illegal aliens who show their complete disregard of even the most basic application of health and safety precautions.”

Immigrant advocates and rights groups say the Trump administration has been using the pandemic to advance its long-standing goals of sharply restricting access to asylum protections and other humanitarian programs. The president, who treats the monthly enforcement numbers as the key measure of Department of Homeland Security officials’ performance, has cited his immigration record in making his reelection pitch.

Under the emergency border policy in place since March 21, migrants who arrive without authorization are quickly processed and handed over to Mexican authorities, who have agreed to accept nationals of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras as well as their own citizens.

If the emergency measures are intended as a deterrent, their effectiveness has been wearing off, as July’s enforcement figures show interdiction levels steadily increasing.

The latest figures show single adults from Mexico once more account for the majority of the migrants U.S. agents encounter. That demographic often includes recent deportees who are attempting to return to homes, jobs and families on the U.S. side of the border.

Underage migrants who arrive alone and most asylum seekers also are being expelled to Mexico or summarily deported under the emergency measures, which advocates say is potentially exposing them to persecution or abuse back home.

U.S. agents say repeated attempts by the same individuals are a significant factor behind the increases, as migrants are repeatedly caught, arrested and returned to Mexican border cities.

Morgan said those border-crossers are placing U.S. agents and others they are in contact with at risk, and defended the emergency expulsion system as the best way to prevent infections from spreading at U.S. border stations and detention facilities. Morgan said 10 CBP employees have died of covid-19.

The acting commissioner warned that migration levels could increase in coming months as a result of the pandemic’s economic toll on Mexico and Central America. Though the United States has more cases and deaths from the pandemic than any other nation, the positivity rate in Mexico has neared 50 percent, a sign that the virus is spreading rampantly.

