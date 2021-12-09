Rodriguez’s plan has the support of 35 of the 51 city council members — and the city allowed noncitizen parents to vote in school board elections as recently as 2002, when officials abolished the boards — but some Democrats are hesitant. Council member Ruben Diaz Sr. called the bill “dangerous and misguided” and tweeted that the “home to both the United Nations and Wall Street could easily be taken over by any group of noncitizens who live here for 30 days and vote for the leader of their choice.” His son, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., supports the plan, a spokeswoman said in an email.