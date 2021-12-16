Three men — two from Nicaragua and one from Venezuela — who were among the more than 160 migrants enrolled so far, said they had been robbed or extorted before crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The men, who were fleeing political persecution, said they hoped for relief in the United States, but instead felt as if they had won a raffle they never entered.
“I told the asylum officer I’d rather be in a U.S. detention center than be sent back to Mexico,” said Pedro, a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Nicaragua. “It’s dangerous for us.”
(The Washington Post is identifying the men only by their first names because they fear they might jeopardize their cases by speaking publicly.)
Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is still trying to terminate MPP, even though it was ordered to reimplement it by a federal judge. The administration lost an appeal of the ruling this week after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in Louisiana upheld the lower court decision. The circuit court order said the Biden administration erred when it issued a memo earlier this year terminating the program, “affecting billions of dollars and countless people.” The program, which is in effect in one border community and accepting only men, will soon expand to six more communities and could soon include families.
Advocates say that MPP subjects migrants to a policy as hazardous to their lives as the reasons that prompted them to flee to the United States for protection. They say the revised version of the program is as flawed as it was under the Trump administration, when the New York-based nonprofit Human Rights First tracked more than 1,500 “violent attacks” against migrants.
“The Biden administration’s revamped “Remain in Mexico’ is already presenting security and due process concerns we saw under the Trump administration,” said Julia Neusner, who interviewed 16 MPP enrollees for Human Rights First. “I anticipate this process will deny people their due process rights and accessing counsel. This policy is inherently dangerous and I expect it to cause tremendous suffering as the rollout expands.”
The enrollees interviewed by The Post were Nicaraguans who had participated in political protests against the ruling party, making them targets for a president who labeled them “terrorists,” according to news reports. A Venezuelan interviewed left his country a year ago, fleeing the socialist government.
Boris, 29, ran across the muddy arroyo of the Rio Grande on Dec. 3 from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso. Border Patrol agents, he said, told the Nicaraguan asylum seeker he could stop running. He hadn’t realized he was in the United States when agents asked why he ran.
“Because they are chasing me,” Boris recalled responding as he recounted how men in Mexico tried to restrain and rob him. “I was so relieved I had touched U.S. soil. I fell to pieces when I learned I was going back.”
Six days after crossing on Dec. 4, Alex, 29, said he was in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody but was not allowed call his family. His family thought he was dead, he said. The Venezuelan refused to sign any papers because they were in English. When officials asked him and the other 24 men put in MPP with him if they feared returning to Mexico, all but two said yes.
Alex said no one explained the process to him. He said he had no idea who was asking questions on the other end of the speakerphone when he was placed in a small room. It was an asylum officer conducting a credible fear interview — a screening process to determine if they face the possibility of persecution if returned. But he said he didn’t understand that until later.
“I didn’t know who I was talking to, so I was afraid to tell the whole story. I held some details back,” he said. “We begged for explanations, but communication was impossible. All we got were jeers saying ‘Mexico is safe’ and ‘Why did you leave your country?’ ”
Marooned in Matamoros: A two-part series on one asylum-seeking family’s quest for safety in the United States
The men said they were allowed to shower once over five to six days. Alex said he was denied timely access to his epilepsy medication. Their MPP groups consisted of South Americans and Cubans, but mostly Nicaraguans, they said. Two of the three men said they received a coronavirus vaccine.
When Alex, Boris and Pedro returned to Mexico last week, they were scheduled for court hearings the first week in January. Mexican authorities offered a bit more information, work permits, an identification number — similar to a Social Security number in Mexico — and a list of phone numbers for lawyers. But when they called the law offices, they were told the lawyers were overwhelmed or no one answered, they said.
“I don’t have anything, much less money for an attorney,” Pedro said.
DHS officials responded to a list of questions, saying that for security reasons they would not share details on initial returns. But they said they expect enrollment in the program to ramp up in coming weeks.
Each enrollee receives information packets and “self-help guides” in the language of the asylum seeker’s preference, the agency said. Officials said they are working closely with U.S. agencies to ensure individuals have time to consult attorneys for their court hearings.
Regarding fears some migrants have of returning to Mexico, DHS said if circumstances change from the time of enrollment, an enrollee should let the agency know.
“As a result, an individual’s vulnerability can be considered at each point in the process,” officials said in email.
The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration transports MPP enrollees to a city-run shelter, but that facility is filling up and the men were rotated out to another Mexican government refuge. Their next stops are probably private shelters around the city.
J. Omar Rios, a coordinator with the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, has been working to help improve operation and safety at a network of Juárez shelters. The shelters have been targets for criminals in the past, Rios and lawyers said. Stories of sexual assaults and kidnappings occurring in the shelters, many of which are converted homes, gyms and churches, have made migrants wary.
“All [MPP] does is trap people and cause human damage,” Rios said as he visited shelters across Juárez asking if they needed the chickenpox vaccine to quell a recent outbreak.
These facilities are still home to enrollees from the first phase of MPP. A Honduran mother of three described how she was a victim of extortion on her way to a 2019 hearing and never made it. Her asylum case was closed, so now she is in limbo, unable to reopen her case or qualify for other relief, she said in an interview at the Juárez shelter where she is a longtime resident. Her story was confirmed by the shelter operator.
Mexican police officer turned Anglican priest Hector Trejo was newly ordained when MPP began in 2019. Migrants arrive at the door of his two shelters defeated, vulnerable and in shock. It’s his job, Trejo said, to build them back up.
“I want them to be empowered, so everyone here has something to contribute,” said Trejo, who used donations to build a hydroponic garden and a chicken coop, and raise pigs. Residents soon will harvest tilapia in their aquaponic farm.
“This is about creating a sustainable community while uncertainty surrounds them,” Trejo said.
The one thing Trejo can’t provide them with is solid information. Disinformation and rumors run rampant on the social messaging apps asylum seekers use to plan their next steps, stoking fear and false hope, the priest said. By barring migrants from pursuing asylum cases more safely in the United States, faith-based and civic shelter directors in Mexico must take responsibility for protecting people in danger, they said.
“President Biden should clearly articulate how this all will work,” Trejo said. “Information is power, and its absence tortures. These people deserve a dignified process.”
Mexican officials said they will notify U.S. authorities as their shelters reach capacity and ask them to pause MPP enrollment. Alex, Boris and Pedro are trusting in the slips of paper with their court dates that relief is near.
“I’m still asking myself, why us?” Boris said this week. “I guess it’s bad luck.”