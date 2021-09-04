Schumer cannot do this alone — Democrats must stay united, and once the budget bill is ready, it will face the scrutiny of Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a nonpartisan employee who referees the chamber’s rule disputes. She can strip immigration from the reconciliation bill if she decides it doesn’t have a sufficient impact on the budget, as she did with the minimum-wage increase in the covid relief plan passed this year. Some wanted to fire her then, but Democratic leaders did not try to defy her.