Her decision is a blow to Democrats’ plans to create a path to legal residency for as many as 8 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, including many who have lived here for years. The last major legalization occurred in 1986.
MacDonough had to decide whether giving citizenship to immigrants had enough of a direct effect on the federal budget to merit being included in a reconciliation bill, which requires a simple majority to pass the Senate instead of the usual 60-vote threshold. That normal process would require GOP support.
But she found that giving citizenship to millions of immigrants would be a “tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”
She wrote that offering citizenship through a budget bill would change immigrants’ lives, and that it would “set a precedent that could be used to argue that rescinding any immigration status from anyone — not just those who obtain (legal permanent resident) status by virtue of this provision — would be permissible because the policy of stripping status from any immigrant does not vastly outweigh whatever budgetary impact there might be.”
“That would be a stunning development but a logical outgrowth of permitting this proposed change in reconciliation and is further evidence that the policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation,” she wrote.