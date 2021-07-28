Officials said last month that the government was preparing to end the return-to-Mexico policy, without providing a timetable, though several media outlets reported Title 42 would no longer be used on families after July 31. But the explosive spread of the delta variant in recent weeks, and a huge influx of Central American families crossing into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, have recalibrated the Biden administration’s thinking, according to four U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations.