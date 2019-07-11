

Ciudad Juarez is seen from an area where migrants are frequently apprehended and processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in downtown El Paso on June 13. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Lawyers for the Trump administration late Wednesday night urged a federal appeals court to uphold its policy of forcing migrants back into Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings, arguing that “speculative” claims of potential harm there should not derail a critical element of the government’s efforts to control the massive influx of Central Americans at the southern border.

The brief, filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in California, took direct aim at advocates who have argued that migrants have been robbed, raped and kidnapped while stranded in Mexico, making it an unsafe option for keeping asylum seekers out of U.S. territory. Government lawyers wrote in court papers that advocates should not be allowed to “second-guess” the Department of Homeland Security’s “policy choices and rational judgments” for dealing with the humanitarian crisis at the border, which has included hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in the United States in recent months.

The Department of Justice lawyers wrote that the policy is “part of ongoing, sensitive negotiations” with Mexico regarding immigration enforcement. Their filing came one day after the Trump administration expanded its “Migrant Protection Protocols” program — also known as “Remain in Mexico” — to Tamaulipas, one of the country’s most dangerous states.

“There is nothing unfair about the Secretary’s decision to exercise the discretion conferred by statute to temporarily return aliens to Mexico who do not even express a fear of persecution or torture in that country, or who fail to satisfy the requisite standard,” Justice Department lawyers wrote. “An injunction would thwart those efforts, seriously intruding on the Executive Branch’s ability to conduct foreign policy.”

The MPP program has intense importance to the administration, which considers it “one of the few congressionally authorized measures available” to reduce record numbers of families crossing the southern border. Apprehensions dropped 28 percent in June after Mexico stepped up enforcement and agreed to host more migrants — a move that followed President Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on their exports, a potentially crippling economic move that he has said is still on the table should Mexico’s efforts lag.





Lawyers for migrants who sued to stop the program say the Trump administration is violating federal and international laws by dumping migrants in crime-infested Mexican cities, where they do not have access to lawyers or receive proper screenings to determine if they fear harm there. Some have received death threats.

The ACLU and other groups on Monday urged the appeals court to schedule an urgent hearing to decide the program’s future. A federal judge in San Francisco initially halted the program, but in May a three-judge appeals court panel allowed it to resume while it weighs its legality, noting that returned migrants could seek protection and work permits in Mexico.

“Defendants continue to force asylum seekers into limbo in Mexico, where they struggle to meet basic needs and face widespread danger,” the ACLU and other groups wrote Monday, citing reports from Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and other groups.



A woman from Honduras holds her baby in a bed at La Casa de Cuernavaca migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 14. The shelter was housing about 30 migrants, many of whom were returned to Juarez to wait for an asylum hearing in the United States. The woman said she and her children fled Honduras after her husband was shot. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Among the accounts: One asylum-seeker was separated from his pregnant common-law wife and forced to return to Mexico, even though they had been kidnapped by the Zetas cartel while traveling through Mexico and held for ransom. He is in Ciudad Juarez, a sprawling city across from El Paso, and is afraid to leave the house.

A Honduran woman said federal police kidnapped her and forced her into a black car, covering her eyes with gray tape. “Her kidnappers raped her repeatedly and then ransomed her,” advocates wrote in federal court papers.

MPP began at the San Ysidro port of entry in California but is rapidly expanding to cities in Texas and Arizona. U.S. authorities said more than 15,000 migrants have been returned to Mexico to await court hearings.

Michael Breen, president of Human Rights First who as a military officer led soldiers in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, told a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee that MPP is endangering families and reflects “deliberate cruelty against children.”

“This is no longer just about the integrity of our borders, this is about the integrity of our nation,” Breen said. “This is not the America it was the honor of my life to serve.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees — which did not take a position in the case — filed a friend-of-the-court brief detailing the importance of adhering to the internationally agreed upon principle of “non-refoulement,” which states that nations will not expel refugees to a place they could face harm.

Sending migrants to Mexico — a third country — introduces the possibility of “chain refoulement,” the commissioner wrote, because Mexican officials could then deport migrants to the homelands they initially fled.



Three women wait near the U.S. border shortly after being returned to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 13. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The United States has been in negotiations with countries across the region about a safe third country approach to asylum, a plan that could allow the United States to deport migrants to the first safe country in which they step foot after fleeing their homelands. Guatemalans, for example, could be deported to Mexico. U.S. authorities said they are continuing to pursue that option, which could supplement MPP — or replace it, should the court block the policy.

In the brief, the Justice Department called the claims of harm facing migrants in Mexico “speculative assertions” and said they “are insufficient to outweigh the damage the injunction would cause to the government’s efforts to combat a massive and growing crisis at our southern border.”

Trump has accused migrants of filing sham asylum claims to gain quick entry to the United States, and his administration created MPP to prevent them from working and living in the United States while they await a hearing in the clogged immigration courts, which can take months or years. Many do not show up for their hearings, officials said.

Advocates say migrants are fleeing violence, hunger and poverty in Central America and thousands are showing up for their hearings and are eager to tell their stories.

Asylum officers, human rights groups and former federal employees have raised concerns about MPP, alleging that it was hastily assembled without adding basic safeguards to prevent sending migrants to places that might endanger them. Asylum officers specifically argued to the court that the policy challenges basic American ideals and turns away people who are seeking freedom from persecution.

The Ninth Circuit has halted a number of the Trump administration’s initiatives, including its attempt to ban asylum for all immigrants who enter the country illegally. And although a three-judge panel allowed MPP to continue in May, two of the three judges expressed concern about the program.

One judge said it seemed “irrational” to send migrants to Mexico without asking them whether they feared being there. Another said that the government is “clearly and flagrantly wrong.”