NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers gather for a debriefing after staging raids to arrest undocumented immigrants on April 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division primarily arrests immigrants for invalid immigration status, usually leading to their deportation. New York is considered a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants, and ICE receives little or no cooperation from local law enforcement. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (John Moore/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is threatening to impose hundreds of thousands of dollars in civil penalties on immigrants who disobey deportation orders by seeking refuge in churches or elsewhere in the United States, according to federal officials.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Washington headquarters on Monday notified a woman seeking sanctuary in a North Carolina church that the agency intends to fine her more than $300,000. An immigrant in Colorado faces a fine of more than $500,000.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement generally does not conduct enforcement operations in churches, and while financial penalties for evading deportation have been on the books for years, they were rarely enforced.

ICE’s headquarters issued the notices days after Trump postponed immigration raids that would have targeted parents and children with outstanding deportation orders, a threat that reinvigorated efforts inside the United States to shield migrants from deportation in churches and homes.

Rosa Ortez Cruz, a 38-year-old mother of four living in a Chapel Hill church, received a notice that ICE intends to fine her $314,007 for “willfully” failing to depart the United States and for having “connived or conspired” to avoid deportation. She has said she fears for her life if deported to her native Honduras, and has appealed her case to the federal courts.

“Over $300,000 being assessed against a person that has nothing? It might as well be a million dollars. It might as well be a billion dollars,” said Ortez Cruz’s lawyer, Jeremy McKinney, of Greensboro, who received the June 25 notice by certified mail. “She has nothing of monetary value at this point. She is unemployed. She lives in a church.”

[White House proposed releasing immigrant detainees in sanctuary cities]

Federal officials said they quietly began assessing the civil penalties in December as part of a rolling effort to curb sanctuary jurisdictions that have thwarted Trump’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and to hold immigrants accountable for breaking the law. Trump called for enforcing the penalties in an executive order days after taking office in 2017.

ICE said it is issuing two types of fines. One targets immigrants such as Ortez Cruz with outstanding deportation orders, threatening them with penalties of up to $799 a day. In a year, an immigrant could accrue fines of more than $291,635.

A second fine targets immigrants who agreed to leave the United States voluntarily and then did not. They would typically face a lesser fine of up to $4,792 total, though an immigration judge could raise or lower the penalty slightly.

The agency must notify immigrants about the civil penalty before imposing the fines, and give them at least 30 days to dispute it. Once ICE issues a fine, the immigrant can appeal it to the Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals.

“ICE is committed to using various enforcement methods — including arrest; detention; technological monitoring; and financial penalties — to enforce U.S. immigration law and maintain the integrity of legal orders issued by judges,” said ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke in a statement.

[Despite delay of ICE raids, immigrant communities mobilize for roundups]

It remains unclear how the Trump administration will enforce the fines. Immigrants who fail to pay will be referred to the Department of the Treasury for collection. Any payments will also go to that agency.

Immigration lawyers and others say the fines will likely never be paid and are an attempt to frighten immigrants amid new threats of immigration raids. After Trump said last month he would deport “millions” of people from the interior of the United States, advocates for immigrants reactivated rapid-response networks and called on churches to offer families sanctuary to shield them from deportation.

The civil penalties for violating immigration laws have been on the books since 1996, when President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, signed a hard line bill into law. In the rare instances when fines have been assessed, they have been lower, about $1,000, according to Laura Lynch, senior policy counsel for the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Trump has repeatedly blasted sanctuary jurisdictions for refusing to help immigration officials detain and deport immigrants, even those arrested for a crime, and earlier this year swept out ICE’s acting director and the Homeland Security secretary saying he wanted to go in a “tougher” direction.

But advocates for immigrants say Trump’s broad crackdown is also ensnaring people arrested for traffic violations and other minor offenses.

Ortez Cruz, the woman in sanctuary in North Carolina, had traffic violations and misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation with her then teenage son that led to her deportation proceedings, her lawyer said.

She and her now 20-year-old son arrived in the United States in 2002, after fleeing her abusive ex-partner in Honduras who had stabbed her multiple times. She had three more children, all U.S. citizens, age 14, 10 and 8.

She has appealed her immigration case to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is expected to hear arguments this year.

Because immigration officials could deport her while that case is pending, she fled in April 2018 to The Church of Reconciliation, a Presbyterian church, and a network of volunteers is caring for her.

Sanctuary movements have frustrated Trump’s efforts to increase deportations, and in April, Trump threatened to send the record numbers of families crossing the Mexican border to sanctuary cities and towns.

But sanctuary cities have largely welcomed the immigrants, and quickly activated a rapid-response network to hide them in churches and private homes when Trump threatened mass deportations last month. Outraged advocates took to social media with offers to help immigrants hide, using the hashtag #protectmyneighbor.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service launched a new initiative called the “United Sanctuaries of America” to call on congregations and local organizations to serve as a “network of sanctuaries” to protect immigrants.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO for Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, criticized the fines as an attempt to drive immigrants underground and make them fearful of appealing their immigration cases, particularly if they missed a court hearing and were ordered deported.

“We believe this is intentional and tragically advances efforts to deport migrants without the need to exercise due process,” she said, adding that the fines render the sanctuary efforts “more relevant than ever.”

Approximately 500,000 of the 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the United States currently have outstanding deportation orders and are considered fugitives, according to 2018 ICE budget documents.

Most were spared deportation under the Obama administration because they had clean criminal records or U.S.-born children. Federal officials instructed ICE agents to focus on criminals and recent border crossers.

Trump terminated Obama’s priority system and vowed to deport anyone in the United States illegally. He also threatened to crack down on sanctuary cities.

But sanctuary jurisdictions have swelled into the hundreds under Trump. The president has not matched the Obama administration’s peak deportation numbers, and he has struggled to contain the historic numbers of families, particularly children, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum.